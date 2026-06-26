Parliamentary Education Committee visits Ghana Scholarship Authority

Director-General of the Ghana Scholarship Authority, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, has reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to transparency, accountability and equitable access to scholarship opportunities following a visit by Parliament's Select Committee on Education.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 26, he described the engagement as a valuable opportunity to showcase the reforms being undertaken to transform scholarship administration in Ghana.

According to Mr Asafo-Agyei, the Authority used the visit to brief members of the Committee on its ongoing efforts to strengthen the management and administration of scholarships in support of Ghana's human capital development agenda.

“It was a valuable opportunity to share the work we are doing to transform scholarships administration in Ghana,” he wrote.

He noted that the visit also provided an opportunity to reaffirm the Authority's commitment to openness in the discharge of its mandate.

“We used this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the delivery of opportunities that serve Ghana's human capital development agenda,” he stated.

Mr Asafo-Agyei welcomed the Committee's interest in the work of the Authority, stressing that transparency and accountability remain central to its operations.

“Transparency and accountability are not just words we use but the core foundation of everything we are building here at the Ghana Scholarship Authority and when Parliament shows up to ask the hard questions, we show up with the honest answers,” he said, adding that the Authority remains committed to ensuring that every deserving Ghanaian student has a fair opportunity to access scholarships.

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