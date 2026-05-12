Prince-Osei Owusu named CF Montréal Player of the Month for April

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Ghanaian striker Prince-Osei Owusu has been named CF Montréal’s Player of the Month for April following a string of standout performances in the Major League Soccer (MLS).
The 29-year-old forward enjoyed a productive month for the Canadian side, playing a key role in the club’s attacking displays.
Owusu registered two goals and three assists in four league appearances during April, directly contributing to five goals as Montréal looked to improve their form.
His performances continue to underline his growing importance at the club since being named captain ahead of the 2026 MLS season.
The Ghanaian attacker has emerged as one of Montréal’s standout performers this campaign, recording 11 direct goal involvements in as many league matches.
So far this season, Owusu has scored six goals and provided five assists, highlighting both his consistency and effectiveness in the final third.
The former Germany youth international, who switched allegiance to Ghana, is also strengthening his case for a regular role with the Black Stars after earning his maiden national team call-up for the Kirin Cup tournament in November 2025.
His strong form will come as a timely boost for Ghana’s technical team as preparations intensify for upcoming international fixtures and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With confidence high and form on his side, Owusu’s leadership and attacking output could prove increasingly valuable for both club and country in the months ahead.
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