NPA, Western Naval Command destroy 8 jumbo canoes used for illegal fuel bunkering in Takoradi

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, has warned individuals engaged in illegal fuel bunkering activities that authorities will intensify crackdowns to protect consumers and prevent revenue losses to the state.
His comments follow the destruction of eight jumbo canoes confiscated by the Western Naval Command during an anti-fuel bunkering operation at Poase and New Takoradi Beach in the Western Region.
The operation, code-named “Operation Don’t Complain,” was conducted on March 31, 2026, after intelligence reports revealed that unregistered boats were being used for illegal petroleum product transfers along the coast.
According to the Western Naval Command, the exercise was carried out under Sections 53 and 54 of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, Act 1146, which requires individuals or entities constructing fishing vessels to obtain permits from the Fisheries Commission.
The Command explained that the confiscated boats had been constructed and operated without the required permits, making them unlawful.
Speaking during the destruction exercise, Mr. Tameklo said the illegal activities undermine fuel quality assurance systems implemented by the NPA and also deny the state significant tax revenue.
“Any time a vessel comes, we test the products to ensure they meet the required quality standards before discharge. Even after discharge, the products are marked to prevent adulteration,” he explained.
He said a reduction in fuel concentration levels often indicates adulteration through the addition of substances intended to increase fuel volumes for sale.
“That can have a negative impact on consumers and damage vehicles,” he added.
Mr. Tameklo disclosed that the illegal operators often transfer petroleum products from large vessels offshore using locally manufactured canoes, popularly known as “DenDey,” before transporting the products directly to outlets without proper monitoring.
He stressed that the products bypass the NPA’s tracking and marking systems, making it difficult to verify their quality and origin.
The NPA boss noted that a single canoe could carry volumes equivalent to two fuel tankers, warning that the scale of the operations could result in substantial financial losses to the state through unpaid taxes.
“If you take 540,000 litres and assume there is one cedi tax on every litre, that is over GH¢540,000 lost in just one round,” he stated.
Mr. Tameklo said the destruction of the canoes was intended to dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal bunkering activities and send a strong deterrent message to offenders.
“Without these canoes, the entire illegal infrastructure begins to collapse,” he said.
He added that the NPA, together with the Ghana Navy, Marine Police and National Security, would sustain intelligence-led operations to clamp down on illegal petroleum activities along Ghana's coast.
The Western Naval Command reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing maritime laws and collaborating with relevant stakeholders to safeguard Ghana’s maritime domain and marine resources.
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