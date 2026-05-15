JIK Management Advisory Africa CEO elected Treasurer of Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce

Ishmael Kodzokpo

The Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce (CANCHAM) has announced the election of Ishmael Kodzokpo as Treasurer during its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

A veteran of the Chamber’s leadership, Mr. Kodzokpo transitions to this role after four years of dedicated service as an Executive Council member and a highly impactful tenure as the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Chair.

Mr. Kodzokpo is the CEO of JIK Management Advisory Africa Ltd, where he has earned a reputation as a seasoned Chief Executive in the consulting industry. His work spans the breadth of the African economy, providing strategic guidance to both Multinationals and SMEs.

Ishmael is a member of the Institute of Directors (MIoD), and a Certified Management Consultant from the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI)

As the former ESG Chair and Executive Council, Mr. Kodzokpo has been a vocal advocate for good governance and capacity building, consistently championing the creation of stronger, more resilient organizational structures.

This election to the Treasurer's office is seen as a natural progression of his "focused approach" to institutional growth, membership expansion, and the fostering of bilateral trade relationships.

"Governance is the bedrock of any successful trade corridor," Mr. Kodzokpo remarked following the AGM.

"Having led our ESG initiatives and served on the Executive Council, I am honored to manage the financial stewardship of the Chamber now and work with leadership to bring investment opportunities to our members. My focus remains on building capacity and ensuring that CANCHAM continues to operate at the highest level of professional excellence", he added.

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