Conference League: Prince Amoako Jr scores in Nordsjaelland win over St Gallen

Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Jr was on target for FC Nordsjaelland as they booked a spot in the league phase of the Conference League.

Prince Amoako scored the second goal as his side claimed a 3-2 win on Thursday night to qualify ahead of Lawrence Ati Zigi's St Gallen.

Nordsjaelland came into the game following a 1-0 victory in the first leg last week in Denmark.

Stephen Acquah and Amoako Jr were the two Ghanaians named in the lineup of the Danish outfit for the encounter.

The away side took the lead through Juho Lahteenmaki in the 14th minute before St Gallen found the equaliser seven minutes later.

Amoako Jr then restored his side's lead in the game in the 24th minute, with Aliou Balde levelling matters for the home side moments later.

The goal was the forward's second of the 2026/27 season, having netted earlier in the season.

With eight minutes to full time, Hjalte Boe Rasmussen made it 3-2 for Nordjaelland and sealed a 4-2 aggregate win for the Danish side as they booked a place in the league phase.

Amoako Jr will be looking to improve on his numbers from last season when he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Nordsjaelland.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.