Bundesliga side Freiburg track Ghanaian forward Prince Amoako Jr

Prince Amoako Jr

Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Jr is being tracked by Bundesliga side Freiburg ahead of a possible summer move.

Freiburg scouts were in attendance over the weekend to monitor the attacker, who opened the scoring in Nordsjælland’s 2-1 victory over Viborg FF in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old now has seven goals and has provided five assists this term.

Amoako Jr’s latest contribution adds to an increasingly impressive campaign in Denmark, where the young winger is steadily following in the footsteps of graduates from the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

The academy has produced notable talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Simon Adingra, who have gone on to make their mark at the highest level.

Nordsjælland will next face Aarhus Gymnastikforening on May 1, offering the winger another opportunity to continue his fine form.

With preparations underway for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his performances may yet place him firmly in contention for a Black Stars call-up.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to name his squad by June 1, with competition for places intensifying.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, as the Black Stars target a return to the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.