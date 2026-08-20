Digital engines of growth: The role and impact of ICT on SMEs in Ghana

In the bustling markets of Accra and the farms of the Ashanti Region, a quiet revolution is underway. For decades, the story of Ghana's economy has been the story of its Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). As the lifeblood of the nation, they account for approximately 60% of GDP and constitute over 90% of all businesses.

Yet, for too long, these enterprises have been hamstrung by barriers: limited access to markets, a crippling financing gap, and a reliance on informal, cash-based operations. Today, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is emerging as the great equalizer, promising to bridge these gaps and unlock the immense potential of Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

The Persistent Challenges

Despite their numbers, Ghanaian SMEs face structural challenges that have historically capped their growth. Productivity remains below potential due to factors like fragmented markets, informality, and, most critically, a severe lack of access to capital. The numbers are stark: the annual financing gap for SMEs in Ghana is estimated at a staggering $4.8 billion. This is one of the most severe gaps on the continent, often forcing businesses into a cycle of stagnation.

Traditional banks view many SMEs as "unbankable," a perception rooted in a lack of formal credit history and traditional collateral like land or buildings. This creates a fundamental "trust deficit." For entrepreneurs who have thrived on cash transactions, a verifiable financial footprint simply does not exist. Research conducted by Development Bank Ghana, the University of Ghana Business School, and the Bank of Ghana reveals that only about 35% of MSMEs currently have access to bank financing.

High interest rates, steep collateral requirements, and short loan tenors continue to limit borrowing, even as the sector accounts for the bulk of employment.

The reasons for this credit squeeze are multifaceted. Banks face persistent challenges with poor record-keeping, unreliable data, and the diversion of loan funds by borrowers.

On the supply side, banks reported that weak formalisation, poor accounting systems, and low management capacity among many MSMEs continue to raise default risks, with non-performing loans hovering around 23%, which limits appetite for unsecured MSME exposure.

Bridging the Digital Divide



ICT is systematically dismantling these barriers by creating new infrastructure for trust, trade, and training.

Unlocking Finance Through Digital Footprints

One of the most transformative shifts is occurring in the financial sector. Mobile money has woven itself into the fabric of Ghana's economy. In June 2026 alone, mobile money platforms processed 954 million transactions valued at approximately GH¢493 billion. Ghana now has approximately 84.6 million registered mobile money accounts, though 26.4 million are active, supported by more than one million registered agents.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is now moving to leverage this digital transaction data as a form of credit history. Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu has articulated this vision clearly: "We have built extraordinary payment rails, but we have not yet built equally extraordinary credit rails" . The goal is to allow SMEs to use their transaction histories, cash flows, and payment patterns as evidence of creditworthiness, bypassing the need for traditional collateral. She stressed that "the disconnect between transaction data and credit access is the single largest unrealized opportunity" facing the sector.

This is supported by the advancement of Open Banking and Open Finance frameworks, intended to enable businesses to use their transaction histories to access financing from competing providers. The BoG is also exploring reforms that would allow contracts, receivables, and other forms of future income to support credit decisions beyond traditional collateral such as land and fixed assets.

Expanding Market Access via E-commerce

ICT is also breaking geographical limits. A UN Joint Programme, in partnership with the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) and the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), has launched the MSME Digital Gateway. This platform is designed to connect small businesses to markets, services, and financial information, centralizing access to business formalization services, financial literacy content, advisory support, and a marketplace for e-commerce integration . Over 7,500 MSMEs are expected to benefit, with plans to expand to over 100 districts and integrate an e-commerce module to allow direct sales . The project is on course to create transformative and sustainable impact for some 25,000 MSMEs .

This aligns with the validation of Ghana's first National E-commerce Strategy in June 2025, creating a coordinated national effort to make e-commerce work for all Ghanaians . The strategy builds on findings from Ghana's 2023 eTrade Readiness Assessment conducted by UNCTAD and is supported by the inauguration of a multi-stakeholder E-commerce Committee to steer and monitor digital trade reforms . Deputy Minister Sampson Ahi described the strategy as "ambitious yet practical, promoting trust in the digital space, improving logistics and payment systems, supporting MSMEs to thrive online, and ensuring inclusive access for women and rural communities" .

Driving Efficiency and Innovation

Beyond finance and trade, ICT is driving internal efficiency. Studies show that ICT adoption enhances organisational and production processes, driving productivity and innovation. In the agri-tech sector, firms are using mobile applications, USSD codes, and drones to provide farmers with market prices, financial services, and advisory information. For the average SME, this translates to better inventory management, more efficient accounting, and improved customer relations. The Emerging Role of Artificial Intelligence

As Ghana's digital ecosystem matures, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is beginning to offer new opportunities for SMEs to enhance productivity. Drawing lessons from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where enterprises are budgeting 9.8% of revenue for digital transformation between 2025 and 2030, Ghanaian SMEs can adopt a similar ROI-focused approach . AI applications that are particularly relevant for SMEs include text and document automation (quotes, invoices, proposals), customer communication (WhatsApp replies, FAQs, follow-ups), and operations and reporting (stock notes, call summaries, weekly performance dashboards) . The Role of Business Resource Centres in ICT-Driven SME Growth

Beyond national-level policy frameworks and private sector initiatives, a critical piece of the ICT-for-SMEs puzzle exists at the district level through the Business Resource Centres (BRCs). Established by the Ministry of Trade and Industry under the Rural Enterprises Programme (REP) with funding from the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, 67 BRCs, of which yours truly managed the BRC in Ada with jurisdiction over Tema, Adenta, Ashaiman, Spintex, etc., have been built across the country. As one-stop enterprise support hubs, they provide business development services including business plan preparation, business diagnostics, training in management and entrepreneurship, and crucially, facilitation of access to finance and credit. All these centres are already operational, each equipped with modern ICT infrastructure, standby generators, solar power, and boreholes to ensure uninterrupted digital service delivery.

What makes the BRCs particularly impactful is their ICT integration. The government has committed to connecting all centres through a Virtual Private Network (VPN), allowing them to function not as isolated offices but as a coordinated digital network serving businesses nationwide. Through this infrastructure, the BRCs liaise with business regulatory agencies such as the Registrar General's Department, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Food and Drugs Authority, providing a full bouquet of support services at the district level. In practical terms, this means an entrepreneur in a rural district can receive the same quality of business advisory, market information, and digital literacy training as their counterpart in Accra. During my time at the Ada Business Resource Centre, I, together with my team, conducted several 3-day business management training sessions for high-growth SMEs covering topics such as taxation, financial management, marketing, and IT in business, with participants subsequently invited to apply for funding. This on-the-ground digital infrastructure bridges the gap between national ICT policies and the local entrepreneur who needs practical support to go digital.

The potential of the BRC model extends beyond basic ICT access. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has invested in strategic communications capacity-building training for selected BRCs to enable them to effectively reach and communicate vital information to MSMEs using both traditional and digital media . This ensures that even in underserved communities, entrepreneurs are aware of the digital tools and financing opportunities available to them. The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) has ultimately taken over full ownership and management of the BRCs under a after a franchising arrangement, ensuring sustainability and private sector participation in their operations was cancelled and the contracts nullified. As Ghana's digital leap accelerates, the BRC network stands as a testament to the power of decentralised, tech-enabled infrastructure in ensuring that the benefits of the digital economy reach SMEs in every district, not just the urban centres.

A practical approach for Ghanaian SMEs would be to commit 1-3% of monthly revenue to digital and AI tooling and training for micro/small enterprises, or 3-6% for growing businesses with 10-50 staff . This investment should be split between tools, process setup, and people with an emphasis on operational literacy and practical skill-building rather than just software acquisition .

The Role of Policy and Private Sector

The impact of ICT is being amplified by a multi-stakeholder approach. The government, through the Ghana Enterprises Agency, and the private sector are collaborating to build a robust ecosystem. The government aims to unlock GH¢6 billion in concessional loans for MSMEs, recognizing that many businesses remain small not because of lacking ambition but due to constraints within the business environment . The Trade Ministry has established a National Steering Committee on E-commerce and Digital Trade to oversee the rollout of the national strategy .

Researchers are pushing for expanded risk-sharing and credit-guarantee schemes to unlock financing for MSMEs. Professor Eric Osei-Assibey, Chief Economist of Development Bank Ghana, noted that "guarantees and risk-sharing can make banks more comfortable to lend because they are not carrying the full burden if defaults occur" . Such mechanisms could reduce banks' downside risk and improve credit pricing for smaller firms. The study also recommends expanding the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to reduce information gaps and improve borrower screening .

The EU has joined as a strategic partner, with a potential €15 million investment in private sector development in the pipeline . Impact investors and venture capitalists are beginning to recognize the potential of Ghana's digital economy .

Challenges to Overcome

While the progress is significant, challenges remain. The "three A's" of the digitisation gap Availability, Affordability, and Accessibility still hinder full inclusion. Poor digital literacy and high infrastructure costs prevent many businesses from fully using mobile money and social media for commercial purposes . Interestingly, research has found that the electronic levy (e-levy) exerts a negative and significant effect on SME performance, though digital literacy can significantly mediate this relationship, offsetting its negative impact . This highlights the importance of complementing tax policies with initiatives that enhance the digital competencies of SMEs.

Only about 35% of banks and MSMEs are currently using any form of innovation in credit processes, and most lending decisions remain backward-looking, relying on historical data rather than predictive models . Regulatory fragmentation, cybersecurity, data governance, and inadequate digital infrastructure are other challenges that must be addressed to allow financial innovation to scale safely .

Conclusion

The role of ICT in the growth of Ghana's SMEs is no longer just supportive; it is fundamental. From a central bank using digital data to solve a $4.8 billion credit gap, to a market trader in Accra using a smartphone to access national e-commerce platforms, technology is rewriting the rules of business. The National E-commerce Strategy, the MSME Digital Gateway, and emerging AI applications represent a coordinated national effort to make the digital economy work for all Ghanaians.

However, realizing this vision requires addressing persistent challenges of digital literacy, infrastructure costs, and regulatory fragmentation. As Professor Vera Fiador of UGBS emphasized, restoring trust between banks and SMEs is just as critical as lowering rates without stronger financial discipline and ethical standards among borrowers, even well-designed risk-sharing schemes may fall short . The trajectory is clear: Ghana's digital leap is being made one entrepreneur at a time, and it is the engine that will drive the nation toward a more prosperous and inclusive future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.