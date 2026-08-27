ICT, afternoon court sittings can help clear case backlog – Supreme Court nominee

Supreme Court nominee Anthony Forson Jnr has proposed greater use of information and communication technology (ICT) and afternoon court sittings to help the judiciary reduce its backlog of cases.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Mr Forson said technology and more flexible working arrangements could significantly improve the efficiency of the courts.

He said his experience at the Ghana Bar Association, where he helped digitise its operations, had shown him the potential of technology to improve the administration of justice.

“My record at the Ghana Bar Association speaks for itself, where I digitised all the operations of the Ghana Bar, and it's something that I will strongly support the CJ on,” he said.

Mr Forson expressed confidence that, with the necessary resources and commitment, the judiciary could deploy ICT to accelerate the disposal of cases.

“Of course, if there are funds, I am 100% sure the know-how to help with the disposal of the backlog of cases using ICT. It is doable,” he said.

He argued that technology should therefore be central to efforts by the Chief Justice to tackle delays in the judicial process.

Mr Forson also acknowledged that some reforms could face resistance from stakeholders, particularly lawyers who may have to adjust to new working arrangements.

He cited afternoon court sittings as an example.

“For example, I believe that there should be afternoon court sittings. There will be opposition because the lawyers will say that they need their rest, but we have to move forward,” he said.

While he believes additional sitting hours could help reduce the workload on the courts, Mr Forson maintained that ICT offers the strongest solution to the backlog.

“But I believe that the strongest point to use is ICT, and it is doable,” he added.

His proposals come amid concerns over delays in the disposal of cases and the growing workload of Ghana’s courts, with increasing calls for reforms to improve efficiency and access to justice.

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