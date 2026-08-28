ICT can help clear court backlog – Supreme Court nominee Forson

Supreme Court nominee Anthony Forson Jnr. has identified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a key tool for tackling the persistent backlog of cases in Ghana’s courts.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Justice Forson said his experience in digitalising the operations of the Ghana Bar Association had given him the expertise needed to contribute to efforts to make justice delivery more efficient.

He pledged to support Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie’s efforts to clear the backlog if the necessary resources were made available.

“I am 100% confident that I have the know-how to help clear the backlog of cases using ICT, it is doable. If the will is there,” he said.

Justice Forson also backed proposals for afternoon court sittings as part of measures to accelerate the disposal of cases, while acknowledging that such reforms could face resistance from lawyers.

“I believe that there should be afternoon court sitting; there will be opposition because the lawyers will say they will need their rest. But we have to move forward; the strongest point is ICT, and it’s doable,” he said.

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