Audio By Carbonatix
Supreme Court nominee Anthony Forson Jnr. has identified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a key tool for tackling the persistent backlog of cases in Ghana’s courts.
Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Justice Forson said his experience in digitalising the operations of the Ghana Bar Association had given him the expertise needed to contribute to efforts to make justice delivery more efficient.
He pledged to support Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie’s efforts to clear the backlog if the necessary resources were made available.
“I am 100% confident that I have the know-how to help clear the backlog of cases using ICT, it is doable. If the will is there,” he said.
Justice Forson also backed proposals for afternoon court sittings as part of measures to accelerate the disposal of cases, while acknowledging that such reforms could face resistance from lawyers.
“I believe that there should be afternoon court sitting; there will be opposition because the lawyers will say they will need their rest. But we have to move forward; the strongest point is ICT, and it’s doable,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Zanetor proposes CSIR funding for cassava, hemp-based alternatives to plastics
2 minutes
-
‘Judges don’t mingle with appointing authorities’ – Amoako Asante defends judicial independence
8 minutes
-
‘We’re getting close to A’ – Pelpuo rates government’s job creation B+
14 minutes
-
Suspended Catholic priest found at Koforidua Police Training Centre – Diocese
20 minutes
-
90% of planned strikes were called off under my tenure – Pelpuo
25 minutes
-
Petrosol has never defaulted on bank support in 12 years, says CEO
28 minutes
-
Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips
29 minutes
-
ICT can help clear court backlog – Supreme Court nominee Forson
31 minutes
-
Police ban concrete mixer trucks from Accra, Tema roads for three days
37 minutes
-
Education Ministry to amend law to restore faith -based representation on GES Council
43 minutes
-
‘I have no problem with Public Tribunals Act’ – Supreme Court nominee Forson
50 minutes
-
Petrosol CEO Michael Bozumbil explains how trust fuelled company’s growth
54 minutes
-
Motorists urged to give way to bullion vehicles
56 minutes
-
“I enjoy your friendship despite our differences,” Ayariga tells Afenyo-Markin
1 hour
-
IEA calls for jobs-focused economic transformation
1 hour