Darkey and Frimpong set up J30 Accra boys’ doubles final

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Jeff Frimpong and Great Britain’s Denzel Darkey will face top seeds Yarden Shalom Gamlie of Israel and India’s Shivtej Shirfule in the Boys’ Doubles final of the J30 Accra – Tennis Foundation Ghana Open.
Gamlie and Shirfule booked their place in the final after overcoming fellow Israeli Ran Berger and South Africa’s Hlumani Kekana in a closely fought semi-final.
The top-seeded pair recovered from a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-3, 15-13 in a contest that lasted one hour and 26 minutes.
Gamlie and Shirfule showed composure in the deciding match tie-break, edging their opponents 15-13 to secure their place in the championship match.
They will now meet Denzel Darkey and Jeff Frimpong, who also produced a strong comeback in their semi-final.
The British-Ghanaian pair recovered from a 6-0 first-set defeat against Australia’s Noah Kaneda-Hession and Nigeria’s Seyi Ebenezer Ogunsakin to win the second set 6-4 before taking the deciding tie-break 10-5.
The final promises another competitive encounter, with both partnerships having demonstrated their ability to recover from difficult positions during the semi-finals.
Gamlie and Shirfule will be aiming to complete their campaign with the title, while Darkey and Frimpong will hope to use their home-court advantage to claim the J30 Accra Boys’ Doubles crown.
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