Tennis

Darkey and Frimpong set up J30 Accra boys’ doubles final

Source: JoySports   
  5 September 2026 3:07pm
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Ghana’s Jeff Frimpong and Great Britain’s Denzel Darkey will face top seeds Yarden Shalom Gamlie of Israel and India’s Shivtej Shirfule in the Boys’ Doubles final of the J30 Accra – Tennis Foundation Ghana Open.

Gamlie and Shirfule booked their place in the final after overcoming fellow Israeli Ran Berger and South Africa’s Hlumani Kekana in a closely fought semi-final.

The top-seeded pair recovered from a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-3, 15-13 in a contest that lasted one hour and 26 minutes.

Gamlie and Shirfule showed composure in the deciding match tie-break, edging their opponents 15-13 to secure their place in the championship match.

They will now meet Denzel Darkey and Jeff Frimpong, who also produced a strong comeback in their semi-final.

The British-Ghanaian pair recovered from a 6-0 first-set defeat against Australia’s Noah Kaneda-Hession and Nigeria’s Seyi Ebenezer Ogunsakin to win the second set 6-4 before taking the deciding tie-break 10-5.

The final promises another competitive encounter, with both partnerships having demonstrated their ability to recover from difficult positions during the semi-finals.

Gamlie and Shirfule will be aiming to complete their campaign with the title, while Darkey and Frimpong will hope to use their home-court advantage to claim the J30 Accra Boys’ Doubles crown.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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