Duvor Klu, Gakpo win J30 Accra girls’ doubles title

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Gwendolyn Duvor Klu and Togo’s Winner Gakpo have been crowned champions of the Girls’ Doubles at the J30 Accra – Tennis Foundation Ghana Open.
The top-seeded pair produced a dominant display in the final, defeating Nigeria’s Goodnews Eyinjuoluwa Aina and India’s Sharanya Sawant 6-2, 6-1.
Duvor Klu and Gakpo took control of the match early and maintained their advantage throughout, winning in straight sets to secure the title on home soil.
The victory adds another achievement to Duvor Klu’s campaign at the ITF World Tennis Junior Tour event in Accra.
"It means a lot to me (to win the singles and doubles)," Klu told JoySports after the final.
"Last year I came second, so this year I was determined to win."
The Ghanaian has enjoyed a strong tournament, having also reached the singles final, where she faced her doubles partner Gakpo.
The success in the doubles competition underlines the growing partnership between Duvor Klu and Gakpo, who combined effectively to overcome the fourth-seeded Nigerian-Indian pair.
The J30 Accra tournament is part of the ITF World Tennis Junior Tour, providing young players with an opportunity to gain international competition experience and earn ranking points.
Latest Stories
-
Wa-Tumu-Bolga road upgrade will unlock agriculture, trade – Agbodza
32 seconds
-
Ghana Maritime Authority readies oil-spill response vessel for deployment
2 minutes
-
Ayariga turns to drones, AI to tackle Agbogbloshie waste mountain
11 minutes
-
Agbogbloshie waste heap must go – Mahama Ayariga declares
22 minutes
-
Government to upgrade all rural telephony sites to 4G – Communications Minister
22 minutes
-
Rural calls, data to become cheaper by Q1 2027 – Sam George
28 minutes
-
National Chief Imam remains Ghana’s strongest symbol of interfaith harmony – Mahama Ayariga
38 minutes
-
Nhyiaesohene pledges support to ECG to curb encroachment
38 minutes
-
Somanya residents demand asphalt overlay to protect road investment
45 minutes
-
Kumawu MP leads stakeholders meeting on human rights, child labour
49 minutes
-
Breakfast: To skip or not to skip? An evidence-based perspective on weight management and overall health
1 hour
-
Breast Cancer survivor Miriam Ablah Anani breaks silence on infertility stigma, abandonment and cancer battle
2 hours
-
Enough of the Insults: Mahama, Bawumia must help reset Ghana’s political discourse
2 hours
-
Highlights on IMANI’s proposed reforms following engagement with Ministry for Youth Development and Empowerment
4 hours
-
Ministry of Agriculture eulogises the late first Agric Minister under the Fourth Republic
4 hours