Duvor Klu, Gakpo win J30 Accra girls’ doubles title

Ghana’s Gwendolyn Duvor Klu and Togo’s Winner Gakpo have been crowned champions of the Girls’ Doubles at the J30 Accra – Tennis Foundation Ghana Open.

The top-seeded pair produced a dominant display in the final, defeating Nigeria’s Goodnews Eyinjuoluwa Aina and India’s Sharanya Sawant 6-2, 6-1.

Duvor Klu and Gakpo took control of the match early and maintained their advantage throughout, winning in straight sets to secure the title on home soil.

The victory adds another achievement to Duvor Klu’s campaign at the ITF World Tennis Junior Tour event in Accra.

"It means a lot to me (to win the singles and doubles)," Klu told JoySports after the final.

"Last year I came second, so this year I was determined to win."

The Ghanaian has enjoyed a strong tournament, having also reached the singles final, where she faced her doubles partner Gakpo.

The success in the doubles competition underlines the growing partnership between Duvor Klu and Gakpo, who combined effectively to overcome the fourth-seeded Nigerian-Indian pair.

The J30 Accra tournament is part of the ITF World Tennis Junior Tour, providing young players with an opportunity to gain international competition experience and earn ranking points.

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