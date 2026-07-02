Government launches dedicated GETFund support for learners with special educational needs

The Government has launched a new initiative under the amended Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) Act to provide dedicated financial support for learners with special educational needs, in a move aimed at strengthening inclusive education and ensuring equitable access to quality learning opportunities across the country.

The Minister for Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, announced the initiative during the launch, describing it as a significant step towards addressing the educational needs of vulnerable learners while reinforcing the Government's commitment to inclusive and sustainable education.

According to the Minister, the amendment to the GETFund Act was originally introduced to secure a sustainable source of financing for the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme by ensuring uninterrupted funding for academic activities and addressing persistent challenges associated with delays in the release of feeding grants to schools.

However, he said the Government had broadened the scope of the amended legislation to include targeted interventions for learners with special educational needs, recognising the need to remove financial barriers that often hinder access to education for children with disabilities.

As part of the intervention, the Minister announced that GETFund will assume full responsibility for the feeding costs of all learners enrolled in public special schools and integrated schools across the country.

He explained that the new funding arrangement is expected to remove the uncertainty that has often surrounded the provision of meals in these institutions, where delays in the release of funds have occasionally disrupted school operations.

Under the new policy, heads of public special and integrated schools will no longer have to wait for government warrants before providing meals to students, thereby ensuring that learners receive uninterrupted nutritional support throughout the academic year.

He noted that access to education should not be determined by physical ability or socio-economic circumstances, stressing that every child deserves equal opportunities to learn in a supportive environment.

According to him, the intervention forms part of broader efforts to improve educational outcomes for children with special needs while promoting equality, dignity and social inclusion.

Mr Iddrisu reiterated that the amended GETFund Act remains central to the Government's strategy for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Free SHS programme, which continues to be one of Ghana's flagship education policies.

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