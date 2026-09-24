Titus-Glover calls for release of detained nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has called for the immediate release of Salomey Awiti Baffoe, the nurse arrested in connection with the 'Ghana Jollof' saga, questioning the basis for her continued detention.
Mr Titus-Glover made the call when he arrived at the Accra High Court on Thursday, September 24, ahead of the hearing of Ms Baffoe’s bail application.
According to him, Ms Baffoe’s detention has placed an additional burden on her family, particularly her children, and she should be allowed to return home to care for them.
“They should release her for us,” he said, urging the authorities to allow the nurse to reunite with her children.
Mr Titus-Glover also criticised what he described as the government’s handling of national security issues, arguing that the situation was creating unnecessary tension in the country.
He called on President John Dramani Mahama and the government to pay greater attention to national security while avoiding actions that, in his view, could further heighten tensions.
READ ALSO :Heavy security at Accra High Court ahead of Salomey Baffoe bail hearing after EOCO’s attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP
His comments came against the backdrop of President Mahama’s engagements at the United Nations, where the President will be speaking about the transatlantic slave trade and reparations.
Drawing a comparison between the President’s international engagements and Ms Baffoe’s continued detention, Mr Titus-Glover questioned why an individual was being kept in custody while Ghana was advocating for justice and reparations on the international stage.
Mr Titus-Glover said the government should avoid what he described as unnecessary tensions and reconsider the continued detention of Ms Baffoe.
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