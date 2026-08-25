Titus-Glover files nomination to contest NPP National Organiser position

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Tema East Member of Parliament Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has officially filed his nomination to contest for the position of National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Mr Titus-Glover arrived at the party’s headquarters with a large crowd of supporters as he submitted his nomination forms for the upcoming national executive elections.
Speaking after filing his nomination, he said his campaign has already taken him across 15 regions and 229 constituencies, with plans to visit the 16th region and an additional 47 constituencies as part of his engagements with party members.
According to him, his engagements across the country have given him confidence that the NPP is poised to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections.
“The signal is clear. It is absolute. We have nothing but victory,” he declared, while referring to the prospects of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Mr Titus-Glover said the party must, however, work strategically and maintain discipline if it is to achieve its electoral objective.
“All hands are on deck. There’s a lot of work to be done. We need strategy. We need discipline, effective communication, and all the things that we need to better the work,” he said.
He also called for a peaceful political transition in 2028, drawing a comparison with the peaceful transfer of power between former President Nana Akufo-Addo and President John Dramani Mahama.
He urged the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President Mahama not to interfere with the will of voters in the next election.
“Just like Nana Akufo-Addo handed power to President Mahama peacefully, in 2028, President Mahama should not act funny,” he said.
Mr Titus-Glover maintained that the NPP’s return to power would ultimately be determined by Ghanaian voters.
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