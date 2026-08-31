Vice President Opoku-Agyemang receives Democracy Cup

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Friday received the Democracy Cup at the Jubilee House on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, after it was presented by Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Presently in its third edition, the Democracy Cup promotes responsible citizenship and national unity.

A statement issued by the Office of the Vice President said the Cup also symbolised the shared responsibility of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary to safeguard and strengthen the nation’s democracy.

“Football and democracy have much in common. Both thrive on participation, rules, fairness and respect for institutions. While we may support different sides and disagree passionately, the game is ultimately bigger than any one side,” the Vice President stated.

She noted that although Ghana had earned international respect for its commitment to constitutional governance, but this achievement must never be taken for granted.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang said the administration remained committed to strengthening the democratic institutions and building a society where Ghanaians could participate and debate ideas without being drawn into violence.

She congratulated Parliament on sustaining the Democracy Cup and commended all the other institutions and stakeholders whose contributions continued to make the initiative possible.

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