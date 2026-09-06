Vice President urges Methodist Church to add digital skills to women’s training programmes

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has urged the Methodist Church Ghana to incorporate digital skills training into its programmes for women to better prepare them for the changing world of work.

She said digital skills, financial literacy and entrepreneurship training were critical to reducing women’s economic dependence and equipping them to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang made the call at the 3rd Biennial Conference of the Methodist Church Ghana, Northern Accra Diocese Women’s Fellowship, held at the Most Rev. Kwesi Dickson Memorial Methodist Church.

She said creating opportunities for women had significant benefits for the broader economy, noting that financial support and mentorship could help them turn their knowledge and skills into sustainable livelihoods while creating opportunities for others.

The Vice President highlighted the government’s efforts to expand technical and vocational training opportunities for women, as well as plans to launch the Women’s Development Bank, which is expected to provide financial support to women and women-led businesses.

She encouraged the women to extend the support they receive to others by sharing their knowledge, creating opportunities for others and responding to the needs of people in distress.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also commended the Women’s Fellowship for its response to the Kantamanto Market fire, describing the intervention as an expression of the Methodist tradition of putting faith into service.

She further acknowledged the Methodist Church’s contribution to Ghana’s development through education, healthcare and moral formation, and urged the women to deepen that tradition of service.

The conference was held under the theme, “Walking in the Word, Equipped for Every Good Work.”

It brought together members of the Women’s Fellowship and other participants for worship, reflection and discussions focused on faith, service and personal development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.