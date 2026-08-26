Democracy Cup 2026: Winner to play in the United States in May 2027

The winner of the 2026 Democracy Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could travel to the United States to play an exhibition match in 2027 under a proposed partnership between Ghana's Parliament and the BABA Festival.

The two Ghanaian football giants will face each other in this year's Democracy Cup on Friday, 28 August 2026.

According to a proposal submitted to Parliament and sighted by JoySports, the winning club is expected to travel to Antelope Valley, California, in May 2027, to play against a partner team as part of the BABA Festival.

The proposal was made by Ambassador Christian P. Richards Jr., founder and president of Choosing Independence, in a letter dated 18 August 2026 to the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.

"We therefore propose that Parliament extend this tradition to Los Angeles," the letter said.

It proposed that "the winning club of the 2026 Democracy Cup be invited to travel to Antelope Valley, California, to play a match against a partner team in May 2027".

The fixture is expected to serve as a centrepiece sporting event of the BABA Festival, a platform aimed at bringing together Africa and the African-American diaspora.

Proposed partnership

The organisers of the festival have asked Parliament to become a strategic partner.

They want the Democracy Cup and Parliament's civic engagement initiatives through sport to feature in the festival's programming and communications.

The organisers said the proposed match would place the Democracy Cup's message of "unity and democratic maturity" before the African-American community.

They also said the game could provide "a shared moment of pride, competition, and connection" for diaspora Ghanaians and African Americans.

The letter described the proposed trip as "a natural extension" of the Democracy Cup's previous international engagements.

The organisers said they were ready to work with Parliament to determine the "logistics, timing, and format" of the proposed fixture.

The proposal has been presented to Parliament.

The outcome of Friday's clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will determine which club could represent the Democracy Cup in Antelope Valley, California, in May 2027.

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