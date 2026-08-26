Football

Democracy Cup 2026: Winner to play in the United States in May 2027

Source: JoySports   
  26 August 2026 9:07pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The winner of the 2026 Democracy Cup between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak could travel to the United States to play an exhibition match in 2027 under a proposed partnership between Ghana's Parliament and the BABA Festival.

The two Ghanaian football giants will face each other in this year's Democracy Cup on Friday, 28 August 2026.

According to a proposal submitted to Parliament and sighted by JoySports, the winning club is expected to travel to Antelope Valley, California, in May 2027, to play against a partner team as part of the BABA Festival.

The proposal was made by Ambassador Christian P. Richards Jr., founder and president of Choosing Independence, in a letter dated 18 August 2026 to the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.

"We therefore propose that Parliament extend this tradition to Los Angeles," the letter said.

It proposed that "the winning club of the 2026 Democracy Cup be invited to travel to Antelope Valley, California, to play a match against a partner team in May 2027".

The fixture is expected to serve as a centrepiece sporting event of the BABA Festival, a platform aimed at bringing together Africa and the African-American diaspora.

Proposed partnership

The organisers of the festival have asked Parliament to become a strategic partner.

They want the Democracy Cup and Parliament's civic engagement initiatives through sport to feature in the festival's programming and communications.

The organisers said the proposed match would place the Democracy Cup's message of "unity and democratic maturity" before the African-American community.

They also said the game could provide "a shared moment of pride, competition, and connection" for diaspora Ghanaians and African Americans.

The letter described the proposed trip as "a natural extension" of the Democracy Cup's previous international engagements.

The organisers said they were ready to work with Parliament to determine the "logistics, timing, and format" of the proposed fixture.

The proposal has been presented to Parliament.

The outcome of Friday's clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will determine which club could represent the Democracy Cup in Antelope Valley, California, in May 2027.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group