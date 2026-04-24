Networking crucial for fueling growth of agribusinesses – Agritech startup founder

CEO of Agro Empire, Dennis Asiedu Ababio

CEO of Agro Empire, Dennis Asiedu Ababio, says networking is crucial for fueling the growth of agribusinesses.

Citing his personal experience, the agritech startup founder says participation in the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) has helped propel his firm into rapid expansion, unlocking investment, partnerships, and new continental networks that are accelerating its growth.

Through investor deal rooms and follow-up engagements, his company secured a significant funding boost to scale operations following the 2024 edition of the annual forum held in Kigali, Rwanda.

“I was very privileged to join AGRA Ghana for the Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. During that forum, there were Deal Rooms and some investors around. I happened to pitch to some of these investors,” he explained.

“And there was also a follow-up with our pitch when we got to Ghana. Which has landed us in a deal. We got about USD 400,000 in investments. It's a SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) investment, and we are looking forward to having more of this to be able to scale our impact.”

Beyond funding, Ababio says connections made at the forum have opened doors across the continent for collaboration building and knowledge exchange.

“After the Kigali experience with the AFSF, I've been to two other African countries on the basis of meeting some people at the forum where they hosted me. I went to look at their business to learn something from them, and then they are also planning to come here.”

AFSF, an annual event organised by AGRA, is Africa’s premier platform for dialogue and action on food systems transformation.

The forum brings together heads of state, policymakers, researchers, agribusiness leaders, investors, and youth entrepreneurs to shape the future of food on the African continent.

Thousands of attendees from hundreds of countries drive high-level discussions and commitments every year to help improve Africa’s food systems.

The 2026 edition is scheduled for September 1–5, in Kigali, Rwanda. Marking 20 years of AGRA’s impact, the 2026 summit will be on the theme "Investing in Africa's Agri-Food Systems: Nourishing Nations, Growing Jobs, Building Resilience."

The Deal Rooms at the AFSF are premier matchmaking platforms that connect agri-food SMEs, governments, and financial institutions to drive investment in African agriculture.

It provides access to finance, mentorship, and market entry solutions, aiming to empower companies and government delegations to advance food system transformation.

Founding of Agro Empire

Founded in 2022, Agro Empire’s operations focus on the snail and horticultural value chains. Ababio explains that the company’s integrated approach encompasses the production of snail meat for both local consumption and export, in cans and pouches, as well as in frozen and dried forms.

“We also process some of the byproducts, like the shell and slime. The slime for the cosmetic industry and the shell has calcium content for livestock feed for pigs and poultry.”

The firm also produces and sells horticultural crops and fruits, including tomatoes, peppers, chilli, habanero, watermelon, and leafy greens.

Ababio traces the origins of the venture to his time abroad and the perspective it gave him on agriculture as a viable, modern industry.

He had been living in the Netherlands, where he worked in agriculture and came to understand the sector’s potential.

When he returned home in early 2022, he encountered the Kosmos Innovation Centre competition, which was inviting young people interested in agriculture to apply for support.

Through that process, he met his co-founders, and together they identified a major gap in Ghana’s snail industry.

Their research revealed that the country consumed about 15,000 tons of snails each year, with roughly 13,000 tons imported, presenting an opportunity to build a local, scalable solution.

For Ababio, although the journey into agriculture was not always planned, it has proven transformative, both economically and socially.

“Venturing into agriculture has been a worthwhile journey. I've gained insights, I've gained mastery in most things, creating impact, earning a source of living, creating alternative livelihoods for other people, which I couldn’t have done in other industries.”

Sustainability and innovation

AGRO Empire operates on more than 169 acres of land in Kwahu, Eastern Region. The company operates fully off the national electricity grid, using solar energy.

“On climate sustainability, with our energy source, we are 100% off the national grid. So we use solar energy. We have two power stations on site, which power our irrigation kits and our farmhouses. We use it for everything on site.”

Agro Empire has also adopted unconventional building materials to improve resilience.

“If you look at our greenhouses now, they're made of bamboo. Initially, we used to use steel. When there are strong winds, the steel bends. But by adopting and using bamboo to build these greenhouses, we realised that bamboo has a higher tensile strength than steel.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.