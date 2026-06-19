Parts of UCC flooded after heavy rains

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has issued a public safety advisory urging students, staff and members of the public to stay away from several parts of its campus after heavy rainfall on Friday, June 19, caused flooding in key locations.

The university said the downpour inundated sections of the campus and surrounding communities, disrupting movement and raising safety concerns.

In a notice issued by its Directorate of Public Affairs, UCC identified the affected areas as Avenue Circle (Science Roundabout), the Zenith Bank area, the rear of the Sandwich Lecture Theatre, Ayensu and portions of Sasakawa Road.

“The members of the University Community, especially students and the general public, are hereby informed that due to the excessive rains today, Friday, 19 June 2026, parts of campus and the surrounding communities are flooded.”

The university advised all members of the university community and the general public to avoid the flooded areas until conditions improve.

“All are entreated to avoid these areas until the floods recede.”

The advisory comes as several parts of the country continue to experience heavy rainfall, with flooding reported in a number of communities following the onset of the major rainy season.

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