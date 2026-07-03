UCC School of Optometry receives $8,000 eye care equipment donation from alumnus

Audio By Carbonatix
The School of Optometry and Vision Science at the University of Cape Coast has received clinical equipment worth $8,000 to support vision education at the school.
The equipment, which includes 2 ophthalmic units, 4 illuminated visual acuity charts, colour vision charts, trial lens sets and trial lens frames, was donated by Salaria Eyemed and Optical Suppliers, a subsidiary of KEM Groupe.
Presenting the equipment, the Chief Executive Officer of Salaria Eyemed and Optical Suppliers, Dr Abraham Gaitu, shared that the donation is in fulfilment of a promise made during the school's maiden White Coat Ceremony.
The gesture was made towards the establishment of 25 Practice Lanes Vision to mark 25 years of optometry training at the University of Cape Coast.
“It is also significant for me because it marks a decade of my optometry practice. Having completed the University of Cape Coast in 2016, I am back to my alma mater to say ‘thank you',” he said.
He also stressed his hope for the equipment, saying, “I hope that this equipment is put to good use to help train the next generation of optometrists and bridge the gap in access to quality eye care”.
Receiving the items on behalf of the School of Optometry and Vision Science, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, called the gesture “inspiring”.
“Our alumnus is contributing to eye care and the eye support system through his initiative.
Coming back to give to the University is very encouraging. I want to use this medium not just to thank him but to ask other alumni across programmes in the University to come back and support in various ways.
Whether in funding, equipment, any way they can help, to advance the cause and mission of the University.
With our growing number, we need the equipment, not just for training but also research. So, we are happy to have this equipment that will help our students build their competencies in eye care training.”
Salaria Eyemed and Optical Suppliers is headquartered in Ho, with branches in Accra, Ho, Denu and Atimpoku.
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