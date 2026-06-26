GPSCP II, UCC and USIBRAS partner to strengthen skills in Ghana’s cashew industry

Audio By Carbonatix
Project Director of the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II (GPSCP II), Line Sophie Adser, has reaffirmed the programme’s commitment to strengthening skills development across Ghana’s agricultural value chain following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and USIBRAS Ghana Limited.
The partnership seeks to address longstanding challenges within Ghana’s cashew sector, including gaps in skilled labour, quality management systems, food safety compliance, and access to international markets.
Signed in Accra, the agreement will establish a competency-based training programme aimed at equipping students of the University of Cape Coast and players in the cashew value chain with the technical skills required to improve productivity, meet export standards, and enhance the competitiveness of the sector.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Project Director of the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II (GPSCP II), Line Sophie Adser said the initiative forms part of GPSCP II’s broader objective of promoting private sector growth through targeted skills development and industry-driven training programmes.
“Your work in the technical and vocational training in Ghana and Africa is very important even though there are a lot of challenges and we believe this MoU will contribute to the trainings you offer”, she mentioned.
Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, described the agreement as a significant opportunity for the university to deepen its engagement with the agricultural sector.
He noted that the partnership would support efforts to integrate cashew production and processing into academic programmes while enhancing students’ understanding of the industry's value chain.
As part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s cashew industry, GPSCP II also paid a working visit to Rosswood, a cashew processing company.
The programme supported the company with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification and provided modern packaging equipment to help it meet international export requirements and increase production capacity.
Stakeholders believe the partnership will contribute to building a skilled workforce capable of supporting the growth of Ghana’s cashew industry while improving the sector’s competitiveness in global markets.
Latest Stories
-
Asuansi Technical Institute inaugurates new board of governors to drive a new era of transformation
2 minutes
-
NACOC to roll out new drug detection scanners at Accra International Airport
5 minutes
-
Odaw River dredging to be completed in December 2027 – Housing Minister
6 minutes
-
Ivory Coast coach slams ‘racist’ comments made by former Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger
6 minutes
-
Dome-Kwabenya MP distributes fertilisers to farmers to enhance food production
24 minutes
-
Beyond Sight: How visually impaired Ghanaians are experiencing the World Cup
41 minutes
-
World Cup: Ibrahim Mahama hails Black Stars, promises cash reward
47 minutes
-
Drivers, commuters demand urgent repairs to deplorable Adjei-Kojo-Kanewu road
53 minutes
-
Dome-Kwabenya MP warns against sale of distributed fertilisers as farmers receive support
54 minutes
-
GPSCP II, UCC and USIBRAS partner to strengthen skills in Ghana’s cashew industry
55 minutes
-
TECNO’s EllaClaw AI introduces smarter device management, personalised digital assistance
56 minutes
-
Enimil Ashon writes: Must we wait till Ken Agyapong gets angry enough?
1 hour
-
President Mahama appoints three Deputy Comptroller-Generals for GIS
1 hour
-
GHS debunks claims that insecticide-treated nets are harmful
1 hour
-
New synthetic drugs, cocaine and meth booming, warns UN
1 hour