GPSCP II, UCC and USIBRAS partner to strengthen skills in Ghana’s cashew industry

Project Director of the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II (GPSCP II), Line Sophie Adser, has reaffirmed the programme’s commitment to strengthening skills development across Ghana’s agricultural value chain following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and USIBRAS Ghana Limited.

The partnership seeks to address longstanding challenges within Ghana’s cashew sector, including gaps in skilled labour, quality management systems, food safety compliance, and access to international markets.

Signed in Accra, the agreement will establish a competency-based training programme aimed at equipping students of the University of Cape Coast and players in the cashew value chain with the technical skills required to improve productivity, meet export standards, and enhance the competitiveness of the sector.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Project Director of the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II (GPSCP II), Line Sophie Adser said the initiative forms part of GPSCP II’s broader objective of promoting private sector growth through targeted skills development and industry-driven training programmes.

“Your work in the technical and vocational training in Ghana and Africa is very important even though there are a lot of challenges and we believe this MoU will contribute to the trainings you offer”, she mentioned.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, described the agreement as a significant opportunity for the university to deepen its engagement with the agricultural sector.

He noted that the partnership would support efforts to integrate cashew production and processing into academic programmes while enhancing students’ understanding of the industry's value chain.

As part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s cashew industry, GPSCP II also paid a working visit to Rosswood, a cashew processing company.

The programme supported the company with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification and provided modern packaging equipment to help it meet international export requirements and increase production capacity.

Stakeholders believe the partnership will contribute to building a skilled workforce capable of supporting the growth of Ghana’s cashew industry while improving the sector’s competitiveness in global markets.

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