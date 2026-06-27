PURC donates computers to UCC Institute for Oil and Gas Studies, assures university over electricity billing dispute

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has donated 10 desktop computers and two laptop computers to the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies (IOGS) at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia.

The donation, made on Thursday, June 25, 2026, forms part of the Commission's commitment to supporting teaching, learning, and research, while promoting knowledge sharing within Ghana's energy sector.

Presenting the equipment, the Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr Shafic Suleman, said the gesture reflects the Commission's commitment to supporting academic institutions that contribute to policy research and capacity building in the energy sector.

He noted that universities play a critical role in producing the next generation of energy professionals and researchers and reaffirmed PURC's commitment to deepening partnerships that promote innovation, evidence-based policymaking and national development.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the University, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dennis W. Aheto, expressed appreciation to the Commission for what he described as a timely intervention.

He said the computers would significantly enhance teaching, research and administrative work at the Institute for Oil and Gas Studies. He assured the Commission that the equipment would be properly maintained and effectively utilised to support academic excellence.

UCC Raises Electricity Billing Concerns

During the meeting, the University delegation, comprising the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Acting Director of Finance, Administrative Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor and the Head of Electricity, raised concerns over electricity supply, metering and billing challenges affecting the institution.

The delegation indicated that ongoing billing disputes with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had begun to adversely affect academic activities and required urgent attention.

The University also expressed concern over ECG's proposal to install prepaid meters in more than 700 building units on campus.

According to the delegation, the proposal departs from an earlier agreement under which metering upgrades were to be limited to 32 critical facilities, an arrangement for which the University had committed more than GH¢2 million.

The University appealed to PURC to ensure that essential facilities, including libraries, laboratories and administrative offices, are exempted from prepaid metering and protected from disconnection while the issues are being resolved.

PURC Assures University of Fair Resolution

Responding to the concerns, Dr Suleman assured the University of the Commission's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent resolution of the matter.

He disclosed that PURC would formally engage ECG to suspend any planned disconnection of the University pending a comprehensive review of the issues raised.

The Commission also announced plans to deploy a technical team to examine the University's billing records and verify the claims presented by both parties.

It further indicated that, should the need arise, a comprehensive facility-by-facility energy audit would be undertaken to support the reconciliation process.

Dr Suleman advised the University to continue making reasonable monthly payments based on its average electricity consumption over the preceding 12 months while the review process continues.

He explained that although the reconciliation process could take several weeks or months, every effort would be made to ensure that the outcome is thorough, objective and satisfactory to all stakeholders.

The Executive Secretary further assured the University that its concerns would be tabled at the Commission's upcoming Public Investors' Meeting as part of broader stakeholder engagements aimed at improving utility service delivery.

The PURC delegation included the Executive Secretary, the Director of Research and Corporate Affairs, the Director of Legal Services, the Director of Finance, the Director of Regional Operations, the Deputy Director of Water Services and Performance Monitoring, officers from the Corporate Affairs Directorate and officials from the Office of the Executive Secretary.

The University of Cape Coast delegation was led by the Vice-Chancellor and included the Registrar, the Head of Electricity, the Acting Director of Finance and the Administrative Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.