UCC to invest Prof. Denis Aheto as Vice-Chancellor on August 1

Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced that it will officially invest Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto as its new Vice-Chancellor during a ceremonial event scheduled for Saturday, August 1, marking the formal commencement of his tenure as the University's chief executive and academic leader.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, July 2, the investiture ceremony, to be held at the New Examination Centre (NEC) on the University's main campus at 10:00 a.m., follows Professor Aheto's successful appointment by the University Governing Council.

The event is expected to bring together senior government officials, members of academia, traditional leaders, alumni, students, development partners, and other distinguished guests to witness a significant moment in the institution's history.

The ceremony symbolises the formal transfer of leadership and authority to Professor Aheto, who assumes responsibility for steering one of Ghana's foremost public universities through its next phase of academic excellence, innovation and institutional growth.

Professor Aheto's appointment comes after years of distinguished service within the University's leadership structure. Before being named Vice-Chancellor, he served as Pro Vice-Chancellor, a role in which he supported the administration in advancing the University's strategic priorities.

He also served as Acting Vice-Chancellor, providing continuity in leadership and overseeing the management of the institution during the transition period.

Throughout his career at UCC, Professor Aheto has earned recognition as an accomplished academic and administrator who combines strategic leadership with collaborative decision-making.

Colleagues describe him as a resourceful leader, an outstanding team player and a results-oriented researcher whose dedication to institutional development has contributed significantly to the University's progress.

His passion for attracting competitive research grants and mobilising resources has also positioned him as one of the University's leading advocates for strengthening research capacity and expanding opportunities for academic innovation.

Beyond his contributions to the University of Cape Coast, Professor Aheto has established an impressive international academic profile.

He holds an Adjunct Professorship at the Faculty of Environment, University of Waterloo, Canada, an appointment that reflects his standing within the global academic community.

The affiliation has enabled him to strengthen international research collaborations while promoting knowledge exchange between Ghanaian and international institutions.

His research has been published in numerous reputable indexed journals and has contributed substantially to global discussions on environmental sustainability and marine resource management.

His scholarly work focuses particularly on issues affecting coastal ecosystem conservation, marine governance, and ocean management—areas of increasing global importance as countries seek sustainable solutions to climate change, biodiversity loss and the responsible utilisation of marine resources.

These research contributions have enhanced both his personal academic reputation and that of the University of Cape Coast, reinforcing the University's position as a centre of excellence in environmental and marine sciences.

One of the defining features of Professor Aheto's career has been his ability to attract and coordinate major international research collaborations.

He currently represents several institutional donor-funded projects in marine, coastal and fisheries management at the University of Cape Coast.

These initiatives are supported by prominent international development organisations and funding agencies, including the World Bank, the African Union, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), formerly USAID, DANIDA, and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, among others.

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