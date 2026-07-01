Edem’s ‘Gota’ goes viral as Ewe catchphrase takes over social media

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Edem has once again demonstrated his ability to shape popular culture with the release of his latest single, 'Gota'.

What began as the title of a new song has quickly evolved into one of the fastest-growing expressions on Ghanaian social media.

Derived from the Ewe language, 'Gota' translates as “We’re Outside” and has become a popular phrase among music lovers and content creators. Across platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, users are captioning posts with 'Gota' to express that they are out, having fun or ready for a good time.

The release follows the success of “VOLTA VI”, which celebrated pride in identity and resonated strongly with fans. Expectations for the rapper’s next move were understandably high, but Edem has delivered once again with a record that is already positioning itself as one of the year’s defining party anthems.

Featuring renowned MC Kojo Manuel alongside Chief One, Kpese Boi and Morgan Nero, “GOTA” blends infectious energy, catchy lyrics and vibrant production to create a soundtrack for parties, festivals and summer celebrations.

The momentum behind the song has been remarkable. Even before its official release, snippets shared online sparked excitement. The “GOTA” sound has now generated more than 20,000 combined videos on TikTok, with thousands of creators joining the trend and helping to spread the anthem across social media.

Beyond its online success, the single is also making significant strides on streaming discovery platforms. Within days of its release, “GOTA” entered the Shazam Top 200 chart and continues to climb, signalling growing interest from listeners in Ghana and beyond.

Speaking about the overwhelming reception, Edem expressed his excitement at how quickly the song has connected with audiences.

“The growth of this song is so fast; it’s just beautiful to watch. The fans have showed that they could not wait for an anthem that is ahead of the summer vibes in Ghana and abroad.”

The rapper also expressed appreciation to the TikTok community for its role in the song’s rapid rise.

“To the fans on TikTok, I’m more than appreciative of the fact that they jammed to the song ever since the teaser.”

Fans are also anticipating the official visualiser for the record. According to Edem, his team is taking its time to ensure the visuals match the quality and energy of the song.

“We’re making sure we get it right, but fans should definitely be on the lookout.”

Edem also revealed that performing “GOTA” live confirmed everything he believed about the record. The rapper recently introduced the song during a fan park event for a Ghana Black Stars match and said the crowd’s response erased any doubts he may have had.

“Listen, I know how good this song is because I recently performed it at the fan park of a Ghana Black Stars game and, truth be told, I loved the reaction from the crowd.”

He added: “You know that feeling when you’re about to play a new single and you’re a bit in your feelings? I didn’t get that with this song.”

With 'Gota' increasingly becoming part of everyday online conversations and the record rapidly gaining traction across streaming and social media platforms, Edem appears to have found not just another hit song, but a cultural movement that could dominate the season.

'Gota' is now available on major digital streaming platforms, including Audiomack. Fans are encouraged to use the song in their Instagram Reels, TikTok videos and photo posts, and tag Edem for a chance to be reposted.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.