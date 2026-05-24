Ghana to destroy over 4,000 illegal weapons in nationwide arms amnesty exercise

Ghana is set to destroy more than 4,000 illegal weapons as part of activities marking the International Women’s Day for Peace and Disarmament, in a move authorities say reinforces both national security efforts and transparency in arms control.

The weapons, collected through a recent nationwide amnesty exercise, are currently being secured by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons ahead of their final destruction.

The Executive Director of the Commission, Adam Bona, says the agency is working closely with security services to ensure all recovered weapons are properly documented, stored, and disposed of in line with international standards.

He noted that the scale of surrendered arms reflects growing public cooperation with efforts to curb the spread of illegal weapons in the country.

Authorities have scheduled the public destruction exercise for July 25 and July 29, with the process expected to be carried out openly to strengthen accountability and public confidence. The Presidency has been invited, with the President expected to attend in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr. Bona said the exercise forms part of broader efforts to reduce illicit arms circulation and enhance national security.

Beyond the disarmament agenda, attention at the event also focused on the role of women in peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Naa Momo Lartey, called for stronger inclusion of women in decision-making processes related to peace and security, stressing that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without their active participation.

She referenced global commitments under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which calls for increased involvement of women in peace and security frameworks.

Madam Lartey also highlighted the role women play at the community level in preventing and resolving conflicts, noting that their involvement often helps restore trust and calm tensions.

She is urging closer collaboration between state institutions and development partners to expand public education on peacebuilding, particularly at the grassroots level.

The Minister further encouraged women and girls to take active roles in promoting peace within their communities, describing inclusive participation as key to sustaining national stability.

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