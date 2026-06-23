VRA warns public over recruitment scam, says it does not charge fees

Audio By Carbonatix
The Management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has issued a public warning against individuals fraudulently representing themselves as agents of the Authority and purporting to offer employment opportunities in exchange for payment or other forms of inducement.
In a public disclaimer, the Authority urged the public to be wary of such schemes and to report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.
The VRA stated that it does not charge any fees at any stage of its recruitment process.
"All recruitment exercises are conducted strictly through official and transparent procedures, which are publicly advertised on the Authority's official website and verified media outlets," the statement read.
The Authority further emphasised that it has not authorised any third parties, agents, or intermediaries to recruit on its behalf.
The VRA cautioned that any person who makes a payment or engages with individuals claiming to offer employment in exchange for money does so at their own risk.
The Authority assured the public that it will collaborate fully with the appropriate authorities to investigate these fraudulent activities and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.
The VRA reiterated its commitment to recruitment processes consistent with good corporate governance practices.
Members of the public are encouraged to verify all recruitment-related communications through the VRA's official channels and to report any suspicious approaches to the police.
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