Savannah region: Yazori Chief issues election boycott threat over underdevelopment concerns

The Chief of Yazori in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Yazori Ekumpo, has issued a strong appeal to government, warning that his community may boycott future elections if urgent steps are not taken to address what he describes as years of neglect and underdevelopment.

The chief, speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews, insisted that Yazori has remained loyal in every electoral cycle, yet continues to lack basic amenities such as roads, electricity, healthcare, and reliable telecommunications networks.

“What else do we as people in this community need to do to get what is due to us as citizens of Ghana. The government, MP and DCE should be bold enough to look into our face and tell us that we are not citizens and that’s why they left Yazori out,” the chief bemoaned.

He said the situation has left residents frustrated, disconnected, and increasingly disillusioned about their place in national development.

The chief recounted tragic incidents that highlight the severity of the situation, including the loss of pregnant women due to delays in accessing medical care.

“Recently, a young man lost his young pregnant wife with the unborn baby that was in a tricycle manoeuvring to Murugu to go and deliver but died on the way all because the road network is very bad,” he said.

He explained that the poor road network makes it difficult for ambulances to access the community, forcing residents to rely on unsafe and delayed transport during emergencies. He stressed that such deaths were avoidable and should not occur in any community.

The Assembly Member for the Kpulumbo Electoral Area, Abdul Kadir Alhassan, supported the chief’s concerns, describing the situation as dire and life-threatening. He cited poor roads, lack of electricity, and weak mobile connectivity as major barriers to development, adding that emergency response in the area is severely compromised.

He also noted that the lack of infrastructure has made it difficult to attract teachers, as many refuse postings to the area due to hardship and isolation.

A 40-year-old resident, Bakari Bonjua, also expressed frustration over what he described as repeated political neglect, where promises made during elections are not fulfilled after voting.

He highlighted rising unemployment among young graduates and the impact of the absence of electricity and network connectivity, which limits access to information, jobs, and communication.

For many women in the community, the challenges remain severe. A resident, Dramani Sofia, recounted the death of a pregnant woman who could not be transported to a health facility in time, describing it as a painful reminder of the community’s struggles.

She said Yazori continues to lack the basic infrastructure needed for safe and dignified living despite participating in elections over the years.

At the health level, Nurse Jacob Ansah said the absence of electricity is significantly affecting service delivery.

“We don’t work during the night irrespective of the cases before us because there are no lights and that’s the real situation here. So, the authorities need to help us,” he said.

He added that weak solar systems are inadequate, noting that essential supplies are at risk due to equipment failure and poor storage conditions.

Across the community, residents and leaders are calling for urgent intervention in roads, electricity, and telecommunications infrastructure, stressing that the situation affects dignity, survival, and inclusion.

However, the District Chief Executive for North Gonja, Abdulai Nashiru, said authorities are aware of the challenges but disagreed with claims of neglect.

He stated that electricity projects had previously extended towards the area and cited earlier road construction efforts linking surrounding communities, while acknowledging that some sections have deteriorated.

He added that the Highway Authority has been engaged to assess and work on the damaged road network, with plans for rehabilitation underway.

The MP’s representative and local authorities further indicated that efforts are ongoing with GIFEC to address electricity and connectivity challenges in the coming weeks and months.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.