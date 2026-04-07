Mahama reaffirms government’s commitment to Savannah Region’s development

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has joined the Gonjaland Youth Association in Buipe to mark its fiftieth anniversary, and reaffirmed Government’s commitment to the development of the Savannah Region.
Addressing participants, the President outlined key interventions in the education sector, including plans to establish STEM schools in Tinga and Busunu, expand infrastructure across Senior High Schools, and upgrade selected Category B schools to Category A status.
He emphasised the transformative role of education, stating, “Education is the bridge between where we are and where we aspire to be.”
The President also announced plans for a modern sports stadium for the region, alongside the construction of 24-Hour markets in every district to drive job creation, support businesses, and expand economic opportunities, particularly for the youth.
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