Clifford Braimah eyes Savannah NPP chairmanship, launches grassroots tour

Audio By Carbonatix
The former Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited, Clifford A. Braimah, is set to embark on a constituency tour across the Savannah Region as part of preparations to formally declare his intention to contest the party’s regional chairmanship position.
The tour is scheduled to commence on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in the Salaga South Constituency, his home constituency, to provide an opportunity for direct engagement with key party stakeholders, including constituency executives, councils of elders, patrons, communication teams, and grassroots members.
The exercise will also feature radio engagements in selected constituencies, as well as courtesy calls on traditional authorities across the region.
Dr Braimah, who is an Engineer by profession, indicated that his decision to contest is not on a personal path or ambition, but by a firm conviction that the party requires renewed direction, reorganisation, and, above all, unity.
He said the race is not just merely for position, "But by a firm conviction that, with the right leadership, the party in the Savannah Region can be reorganised, strengthened, and made more attractive again." " Because this course is for our dear party and the country at large,” Dr Braimah explained.
His announcement has generated enthusiasm among sections of the grassroots, stakeholders, and party faithful, many of whom view his candidacy as a potential turning point for rebuilding party cohesion.
This development comes at a time when some members have raised concerns about the current state of regional leadership, citing issues such as centralisation of authority, weak internal consultation, and the perceived marginalisation of some executives.
A member of the Regional Council of Elders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, called for leadership that is inclusive, consultative, and respectful of party structures.
Supporters describe Dr Braimah as a unifier, a leader whose approach is grounded in humility, diplomacy, and inclusiveness. They believe he possesses the temperament and experience needed to bridge divides, restore trust, and reposition the party for electoral success in the Savannah Region.
With a strong background in public service and management, he is positioning himself as a rallying point capable of bringing together all factions within the party.
As the race gathers momentum, attention will now turn to how aspirants engage grassroots delegates, who will ultimately determine the outcome.
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