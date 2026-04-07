One dead, six in critical condition in Gomoa Fetteh accident

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has been confirmed dead, while six others are in critical condition following multiple road accidents along the Gomoa Fetteh stretch in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Elvis Antwi from Agona Kwesi-Twikrom, reportedly died after his motorbike collided with a commercial Urvan vehicle with registration number GN 4754-19 near Hope Village Hospital.
The other victims were involved in separate crashes along the same stretch while heading towards the beach.
A driver, Seth Kpeye, who spoke to Adom News, said the collision occurred suddenly, leaving several people injured.
The injured have since been rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.
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