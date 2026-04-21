One dead in Gomoa Ankamu crash after failed overtaking attempt

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed the death of one person following a road traffic accident at Gomoa Ankamu near Apam Junction in the Central Region.
According to the Service, the Apam Fire Station received a distress call at about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2026, reporting a collision at the location.
Firefighters who responded to the scene found that the crash involved a Kia Picanto with registration number GW 8314-21 and a Hyundai Rhino truck with registration number GJ 823-21.
Rescue efforts led to the extraction of one victim who had been trapped in the Kia Picanto.
The casualty was handed over to the National Ambulance Service and transported to St. Luke Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
An eyewitness account indicated that both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the incident.
The Hyundai Rhino, which was heading towards Winneba, reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle at high speed, lost control, and collided head-on with the Kia Picanto travelling towards Cape Coast.
The impact left both vehicles extensively damaged.
The GNFS says it continues to urge motorists to exercise caution on the roads, particularly when overtaking, to prevent such fatal incidents.
The report was filed by the Central Regional Public Relations Office of the GNFS on Monday, April 20, 2026.
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