“I was sad when Otto Addo was sacked” – Grace Ashly

Gospel musician Grace Ashly has expressed disappointment over the dismissal of former Black Stars coach Otto Addo, saying she was saddened by the decision to part ways with him.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, the singer said she had hoped the Ghana Football Association would add someone to Otto Addo than take the job from him.

“I was at Stuttgart when the issue happened and I felt so sad honestly. Even if they would sack him that should have happened after our match with Austria, not Germany. And I was expecting that if there should have been something which I don’t know, they should have called Coach Addo and told him they wanted to add someone to him so that the two of them can handle the team. In my opinion that is how it was supposed to be,” she said.

Grace Ashly noted that she was unhappy about the decision, although she acknowledged that the authorities may have acted in what they believed to be the team’s best interest.

“I wasn’t happy anyway yet it happens,” she said.

The gospel musician had previously appealed to football authorities not to dismiss Otto Addo, arguing that the coach needed support and technical assistance rather than dismissal. Speaking on Hitz FM in 2025, she urged Ghanaians to rally behind the coach instead of calling for his removal.

Otto Addo was relieved of his duties in March 2026 following a series of disappointing results, including defeats to Austria and Germany in international friendlies. The Ghana Football Association subsequently appointed Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz as the new Black Stars coach ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Grace Ashly is hoping the Black Stars will progress beyond the group stage and achieve greater success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Grace Ashly has been composing and performing cheer songs for the Black Stars since 2006 and remains one of the country’s most vocal celebrity supporters of the national team.

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