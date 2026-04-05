GPL 2025/26: Late Salim Adams penalty earns Medeama draw at Bechem

Medeama

Salim Adams scored a late penalty to earn Medeama a 1-1 draw against Bechem United in their Ghana Premier League clash at Nana Gyeabour Park.

Medeama controlled most of the game, enjoying more possession and creating the better chances, but Bechem United took the lead against the run of play in the 69th minute.

Augustine Okrah finished off a quick counter-attack, connecting well with a pass from Yaw Annor.

Before that goal, Medeama had come close. Adams forced a good save from goalkeeper Emmanuel Anning with a free kick, while Kingsley Braye was denied by a goal-line clearance after a fast break.

Medeama’s pressure paid off late in the game when Prince Owusu was fouled in the box.

Adams stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to level the score.

The result moves Bechem United to seventh place with 37 points, still 13 points behind the league leaders.

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