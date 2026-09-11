AfCFTA reinforces Ghana as gateway to Africa – Ghana’s UK High Commissioner at Asante Business Summit

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson, says Ghana’s home to the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), reinforce the country’s position as a gateway to Africa, placing it at the heart of an ambitious project to deepen trade and economic integration across the continent.

According to her, Ghana can therefore serve not simply as a destination, but as a platform from which to build, produce, innovate and expand into markets across Africa and beyond.

She disclosed this at a London International Leadership Roundtable of the Asante Business Summit. The Summit brought together leaders from business, investment and institutions around the shared objective of turning Ghana’s enormous potential into tangible economic opportunities for its people.

She recognised the significance of the healthy collaboration with Manhyia Palace as reflected in today’s gathering, highlighting that traditional leadership continues to have an important place in Ghanaian society.

“In Asanteman, the institution of chieftaincy has been an enduring source of identity, continuity and social cohesion. There is considerable opportunity in bringing together the strengths of traditional institutions, government, private enterprise and the diaspora”.

She pointed out that the government can help create an enabling environment and facilitate international economic relationships.

She urged traditional institutions to provide local legitimacy, continuity and deep community connections.

“The private sector brings capital, innovation and commercial discipline. And our diaspora provides international networks, expertise and access to markets. When these strengths are aligned around credible projects and transparent structures, the possibilities are substantial”, Mrs. Benson alluded.

Continuing, she said her mission remains committed and will continue to complement the combined efforts of business, traditional, local and national leaders towards the development of Ghana.

Ghana is Rich In Human Capital, Others

She described Ghana as rich in human capital, natural resources, entrepreneurship, culture and creativity. “Across our regions, there are opportunities in agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, tourism, the creative economy and many other sectors. Our task is to connect these opportunities with the capital, expertise, technology and international networks required to take them to scale”.

“For many years, we have spoken about Ghana’s potential. We need investment that creates jobs, develops skills, strengthens Ghanaian businesses and expands our capacity to produce competitively for domestic, regional and global markets. The Ghana High Commission has an important role to play in this effort. Through our Economic Diplomacy mandate, we are here to help connect investors with credible opportunities, connect Ghanaian businesses with international partners and help facilitate relationships that result in real projects”, she added.

Kumasi, Others are Centres of Commerce

In the same vein, Mrs. Benson said Kumasi and the wider Ashanti region have an important contribution to make to this national ambition. “Kumasi and other historic cities in Ghana have long been recognised as centres of commerce, entrepreneurship, craftsmanship and culture for people across the country and sub-region”.

She added that Ghana’s location and economic importance in the sub-region gives it considerable potential to become an even stronger hub for regional investment, industry and innovation. “When investment succeeds in Kumasi, Accra, Tamale, Takoradi, Ho, Sunyani or any other part of the country, Ghana succeeds”, she concluded.

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