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Government will not borrow to fund Accra-Kumasi Expressway – Ato Forson

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 September 2026 2:08pm
Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson
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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has assured that the government will not borrow to finance the construction of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, saying the full amount required for the project will be available by December 2026.

He said government had put measures in place to mobilise the needed resources domestically to ensure the 198.7-kilometre project proceeds without financial constraints once construction begins.

The Minister made the assurance on Monday, September 14, at the handover ceremony of the 175.6-kilometre right-of-way cleared by the Ghana Armed Forces.

“This handover clears the way for an expressway that will cut travel time and transport cost, improve road safety and set a new standard for our infrastructure delivery,” Dr Ato Forson said.

He added: “As your Minister for Finance, I want to use this opportunity to assure the nation that the entire amount needed for the construction of this expressway will be ready by December 2026. For the avoidance of doubt, we will not borrow a Pesewa for this construction.”

The project is expected to improve connectivity between Accra and Kumasi, while reducing travel time and transport costs and easing pressure on the existing road network.

Government also expects the new expressway to enhance road safety by providing modern infrastructure capable of accommodating growing traffic along the corridor.

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