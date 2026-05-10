Diana Hamilton reclaims throne as Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at 27th TGMAs

Audio By Carbonatix
Diana Hamilton, the powerhouse of contemporary African gospel, has been crowned the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Grand Arena in Accra, saw the 'Adom' singer return to the pinnacle of the genre, cementing her status as one of the most consistent and influential figures in Ghanaian music history.
The Gospel Artiste of the Year category remains one of the most fiercely debated and emotionally charged segments of the awards.
This year was no exception, as Diana Hamilton faced a wall of excellence from some of the most respected names in the ministry. The formidable list of nominees included the following:
- Piesie Esther
- MOG Music
- Kofi Owusu Peprah
- Mabel Okyere
- Nana Yaw Ofori-Attah
The ‘Aha Ye’ Factor
Industry analysts point to the massive success of her hit single, ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’, featuring Ntokozo Mbambo and Elder Mireku, as the catalyst for her victory.
The song, which blends traditional Ghanaian praise with high-end production, dominated gospel charts and airwaves throughout the year, proving that Hamilton’s ability to innovate within the genre remains unmatched.
The award recognises not just vocal performance but also the overall impact an artiste has made on the industry, including their digital presence, event hosting, and contribution to the spiritual soundscape of the nation.
Taking to the stage in a breathtaking gown that reflected the grandeur of the evening, an emotional Diana Hamilton dedicated the trophy to the "Master of the Universe". She acknowledged the strength of her fellow nominees, stating that the win was a collective victory for the gospel ministry in Ghana.
This win marks yet another milestone for the singer, who previously made history by winning the overall Artiste of the Year in 2021.
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