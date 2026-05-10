Music

Diana Hamilton reclaims throne as Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at 27th TGMAs

Source: David Apinga  
  10 May 2026 12:34am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Diana Hamilton, the powerhouse of contemporary African gospel, has been crowned the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at the Grand Arena in Accra, saw the 'Adom' singer return to the pinnacle of the genre, cementing her status as one of the most consistent and influential figures in Ghanaian music history.

The Gospel Artiste of the Year category remains one of the most fiercely debated and emotionally charged segments of the awards.

This year was no exception, as Diana Hamilton faced a wall of excellence from some of the most respected names in the ministry. The formidable list of nominees included the following:

  • Piesie Esther
  • MOG Music
  • Kofi Owusu Peprah
  • Mabel Okyere
  • Nana Yaw Ofori-Attah

The ‘Aha Ye’ Factor

Industry analysts point to the massive success of her hit single, ‘Aha Ye (The Good Place)’, featuring Ntokozo Mbambo and Elder Mireku, as the catalyst for her victory.

The song, which blends traditional Ghanaian praise with high-end production, dominated gospel charts and airwaves throughout the year, proving that Hamilton’s ability to innovate within the genre remains unmatched.

The award recognises not just vocal performance but also the overall impact an artiste has made on the industry, including their digital presence, event hosting, and contribution to the spiritual soundscape of the nation.

Taking to the stage in a breathtaking gown that reflected the grandeur of the evening, an emotional Diana Hamilton dedicated the trophy to the "Master of the Universe". She acknowledged the strength of her fellow nominees, stating that the win was a collective victory for the gospel ministry in Ghana.

This win marks yet another milestone for the singer, who previously made history by winning the overall Artiste of the Year in 2021.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group