Accra Mayor bans hawking and trading under Kwame Nkrumah Interchange

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has directed that all hawking, trading, and other unauthorised activities under the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange cease immediately, warning that offenders will face prosecution.

The directive was issued on Tuesday during a working visit to the Okaikoi South Sub-Metropolitan District, where the Mayor led a team from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to inspect building permits, sanitation conditions, and compliance with Assembly by-laws.

As part of the exercise, AMA officers cleared food vendors, beggars, and individuals sleeping beneath the Korle Klottey section of the interchange.

Addressing the team, the Mayor said that the Assembly would no longer tolerate the use of the area for commercial activities, food vending, sleeping, or any other unauthorised purpose. He said the space must remain clean, safe, and free of obstructions.

He warned that anyone found hawking, trading, or engaging in illegal activities under the interchange would be dealt with in accordance with the law, describing the exercise as part of a broader effort to restore order and improve sanitation across the capital.

The operation also saw the removal of makeshift structures and other unauthorised installations that had taken over sections of the area, creating unsanitary conditions and posing safety risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Earlier, the Mayor led a task force to demolish illegal wooden structures erected along the shoulder of Otublohum Road near the Circle VVIP Station.

He noted that such structures contribute to congestion, poor sanitation, and the obstruction of public spaces, adding that the AMA would continue to take decisive action against unauthorised developments.

The Mayor further directed owners of drinking spots, managers of the VVIP Station, and cattle owners operating along Otublohum Road to desilt choked gutters within 24 hours or face sanctions.

He reaffirmed the AMA's commitment to enforcing its by-laws on sanitation, building permits, and public order, while urging residents, traders, transport operators, and business owners to support efforts to keep Accra clean, safe, and orderly.

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