Fire guts chop bar at South Odorkor, no casualties recorded

Firefighters from the Dansoman Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to a commercial fire outbreak at South Odorkor, near New Generation Chapel, in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The Fire Master Control received the alert at 1:30 a.m., and the crew was dispatched one minute later. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1:39 a.m. and found a chop bar in house number A175-BO engulfed in flames.

The crew immediately deployed suppression tactics. The fire was brought under control at 1:58 a.m. and fully extinguished at 2:42 a.m., preventing it from spreading to other parts of the house.

Three 15kg gas cylinders, one 9kg gas cylinder, a refrigerator, and two ECG meters were partially destroyed in the incident.

No casualties or injuries were recorded. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.