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Education remains our priority – Amin Adam as Anta Fund supports 200 tertiary students

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 August 2026 12:10pm
Karaga Member of Parliament and former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam
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Karaga Member of Parliament and former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has reaffirmed his commitment to education after supporting 200 tertiary students in the constituency with funds to pay their school fees.

The latest support was provided to students from various tertiary educational institutions as part of the Anta Education Fund, an initiative established in 2020 to assist students who require financial support to pursue their education.

Dr Amin Adam said the latest beneficiaries had increased the total number of students supported by the fund since its launch to 1,519.

According to the former Finance Minister, the sustained investment in education reflects his belief that supporting young people to acquire higher education is critical to the development of the Karaga Constituency.

“Education remains our priority,” Dr Amin Adam said in a Facebook post, stressing that he would continue to attach greater importance to educational development in the constituency.

Dr Amin Adam added that his commitment to education would continue beyond the latest intervention, assuring constituents that he would “continue to give greater attention to the education of our people.”

The latest support adds to a series of educational initiatives associated with the Karaga MP, who has previously highlighted education as a key area of investment in the constituency and the wider Northern Region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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