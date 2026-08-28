Black Stars will have new coach before AFCON qualifiers – GFA promises

GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has assured Ghanaians on the imminent appointment of a new head coach for the Black Stars before the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

The role has been vacant following the expiration of trainer Carlos Queiroz’s contract, who led Ghana to a Round of 32 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The country’s football governing body could not reach an agreement with the Portuguese coach over a contract extension, with the two parties parting ways.

Ghana will assemble in September 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to begin the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

“Ghana will have a coach before we regroup,” Kurt told 3Sports.

“The coach who will lead the Black Stars is 99% in place. The coach who will lead the Black Stars is already working.

“We are just at that last line where we have to sign papers and formalize the relationship. We have a machinery in place; we are working,” he added.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Ivory Coast, The Gambia and Somalia.

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