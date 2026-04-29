No last-minute surprises – Annoh-Dompreh demands clarity on arrears at Pan-African Parliament

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called for transparency and clarity over arrears within the Pan-African Parliament, warning against last-minute disclosures that could undermine confidence in ongoing proceedings.

Addressing the extraordinary session in Johannesburg, he urged members to draw on institutional experience as they navigate what he described as a historically difficult phase for the continental body.

“First of all, I think we need to commend ourselves… they bring to bear institutional memory, and it’s important we don’t wish away these institutional memories as it is clearly informing the path we should be blazing,” he said, referencing the presence of outgoing president Fortune Charumbira and predecessor Roger Nkodo Dang.

He acknowledged the challenges the Parliament has faced. “We all know how torturous the path of travel has been, and at a point in time, this body was not respected,” he said.

“So we have travelled a very difficult path… and it’s more often a tense moment for a body like this.”

Annoh-Dompreh noted that legal guidance had helped clarify some contentious issues.

“I am happy the legal expert has spoken to the issues that often bring to the fore some confusion,” he stated, adding, “I think there is clarity on most of the issues.”

He stressed the importance of interpreting foundational texts carefully. “It’s important we don’t gloss over it,” he said, referring to concerns raised about the use of “shall” and “may.”

The Ghanaian lawmaker also called for political compromise among caucuses to ease tensions.

“Democracy is not always about elections… compromises and getting a common candidate is also a form of democracy,” he said.

He urged unity across blocs. “I want to appeal to all five caucuses… try and present a common candidate… who could eventually reduce the tension amongst us and help us to prosecute our agenda,” he stated.

However, his strongest warning centred on financial eligibility and arrears. “Who gets to know who owes and who has arrears to be paid,” he questioned, raising concerns about transparency in the process.

He cautioned against unexpected revelations.

“We would not want a surprise that the accounts department or the administrative department… has information on delegation… and these arrears are bumped onto you, when you are about to file,” he said.

Annoh-Dompreh called for full disclosure in advance.

“So let there be clarity… that we know that we are all starting from a clean sheet,” he stressed.

He recalled past cooperation that ensured stability within the Parliament. “Three years ago… we were able to navigate properly through a lot of negotiation, and we got our outgoing president… elected,” he said.

With global attention on the session, he urged restraint and collaboration.

“The world is watching us… let us make the necessary compromises that will restore and sustain the good name of this body and the African Union,” he said.

He warned against ambition overriding unity.

“Not to allow emotions… I have to be president at all costs… no, all of us are capable,” he added.

He concluded with a call for collective victory.

“We must reach out to each other… present the common candidate… at the end of the day, it is PAP and African Union that wins.”

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