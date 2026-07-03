National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving an annual national observance, not a response to floods – Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

The Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has reaffirmed that the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving (NDPT) is an annual national observance and should not be misconstrued as a reaction to the recent floods that affected parts of the country.

Responding to public commentary and misinformation circulating on social media, Afriyie-Ankrah explained that the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving was established as a permanent national event to unite Ghanaians in gratitude to God while seeking His guidance for the nation's peace, unity and development.

"The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving is not a 48-hour response to the floods. It is an annual national observance. This year's programme, which is the second edition, had been planned long before the unfortunate flooding occurred. The coincidence in timing should not be interpreted as government insensitivity," he stated.

He noted that although the floods cast a sombre mood over the nation, they did not change the purpose of the observance, which remains one of thanksgiving, reflection and intercession for Ghana.

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah rejected suggestions that the Government was indifferent to the suffering of flood victims, stressing that the administration demonstrated immediate concern through both words and decisive action.

"The Government has shown compassion and responsibility towards those affected by the floods. His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama not only expressed his condolences to bereaved families but also directed the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to release funds to support relief efforts and provide assistance to displaced persons. This clearly demonstrates that the Government's response has gone beyond words to practical intervention."

He emphasised that the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving and the Government's humanitarian response are complementary rather than contradictory.

"As a nation, we have a responsibility to respond physically by providing relief and support to affected communities, while also responding spiritually by praying for healing, comfort, protection and strength. These two responsibilities go hand in hand."

The Presidential Envoy further disclosed that throughout the national observance, special prayers were offered for bereaved families, injured victims, displaced persons, emergency responders and all communities affected by the floods.

According to him, praying for those facing hardship is entirely consistent with the objectives of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving and reflects Ghana's enduring values of faith, compassion and solidarity.

"This national observance reminds us that gratitude should not only be expressed in moments of abundance but also in times of adversity. Even as we mourn with those who have suffered losses, we continue to place our trust in God while working collectively to rebuild lives and communities."

Mr Afriyie-Ankrah also highlighted the broader vision behind the initiative, describing it as a unique national platform that brings together Christians, Muslims and people of other faiths in a rare demonstration of unity and shared national purpose.

He stressed that the observance is not only about prayer but also about nation-building and character development.

"No nation has ever successfully transformed from an underdeveloped country into a developed one without deliberate, consistent and intentional efforts by its leaders to instil values such as discipline, honesty, integrity and hard work in its citizens. Countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, China and South Korea did not achieve their progress by economic policies alone; they deliberately cultivated national values that shaped the character of their people."

He explained that Ghana's churches and mosques remain the country's largest and most influential platforms for mobilising citizens, making them critical partners in promoting the moral values necessary for national transformation.

"The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving provides an opportunity to harness these platforms to inspire positive behavioural change. That is why every speaker—from His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama to the National Chief Imam and other religious leaders—dedicated significant attention to addressing the pressing issues confronting our nation, including integrity, patriotism, discipline, peaceful coexistence, responsible citizenship and national unity. These are the values that build great nations."

According to Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah, Ghana's development will depend not only on sound economic policies and infrastructure but also on the character of its people.

"The vision behind this initiative is to strengthen Ghana's moral and spiritual foundations. National development is driven not only by economic progress but also by unity, integrity, compassion, honesty and our shared dependence on God. Building a prosperous Ghana requires building responsible citizens."

He therefore urged Ghanaians to reject misinformation that seeks to portray the observance as an insensitive response to the flooding disaster.

"The National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving should be understood for what it truly is—an annual national event dedicated to seeking God's guidance and expressing gratitude for His continued blessings upon our nation. At the same time, Government remains fully committed to supporting flood victims and ensuring that affected communities receive the assistance they need."

Mr. Afriyie-Ankrah expressed appreciation to religious leaders, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, development partners and citizens who participated in the Second National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, describing the nationwide observance as another important milestone in strengthening national cohesion and fostering a culture of gratitude, peace, discipline and hope.

He concluded by calling on all Ghanaians to remain united, reject misinformation, uphold the values that strengthen nations and continue supporting one another as the country recovers from the recent floods while building a more resilient, compassionate and prosperous Ghana

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