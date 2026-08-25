Vice President in Kigali for Africa Mindset Forum 

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, to participate in the Africa Mindset Forum.

The forum, which is taking place from August 25-26, is being organised by the Africa School of Governance.

It is a flagship, Africa-led convening on the leadership mindset and results of culture the continent needs to own its development.

According to the organisers of the forum, Africa's challenge of this century was not a lack of potential, but that the African people, resources, geography, and history could drive global growth.

"The real question is organising it: setting our own agenda, mobilising capital, building institutions, mastering technology, delivering at scale," the organisers stated.

"That takes a mindset shift, because what got us here won't get us there."

The Forum will discuss how the continent can strengthen governance, institutions, and execution to accelerate development.

It brings together prominent African figures from politics, business, academia, and civil society.

About 2,500 delegates are attending the event at the Kigali Convention Centre.

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