Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, to participate in the Africa Mindset Forum.
The forum, which is taking place from August 25-26, is being organised by the Africa School of Governance.
It is a flagship, Africa-led convening on the leadership mindset and results of culture the continent needs to own its development.
According to the organisers of the forum, Africa's challenge of this century was not a lack of potential, but that the African people, resources, geography, and history could drive global growth.
"The real question is organising it: setting our own agenda, mobilising capital, building institutions, mastering technology, delivering at scale," the organisers stated.
"That takes a mindset shift, because what got us here won't get us there."
The Forum will discuss how the continent can strengthen governance, institutions, and execution to accelerate development.
It brings together prominent African figures from politics, business, academia, and civil society.
About 2,500 delegates are attending the event at the Kigali Convention Centre.
Latest Stories
-
Western Rod & Wire calls for recognition of existing local aluminium rod production
24 seconds
-
Ghana has made progress on human rights under UN UPR but gaps remain – Osei Owusu
54 seconds
-
Vice President in Kigali for Africa Mindset Forum
10 minutes
-
Ghana Gas looks beyond profits as PURC backs fresh investment in infrastructure
19 minutes
-
GoldBod bans export of unrefined gold dore, effective 1st September
34 minutes
-
Ban on unauthorised use of sirens still in force – Deputy Interior Minister
37 minutes
-
NDC Upper West Youth & TEIN Retreat: Saankara declares national bid as party stalwarts demand equity
52 minutes
-
$1.7bn loss could fund completion of Agenda 111 project – NPP
55 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: See the schools battling in 27 One-Eighth stage contests
58 minutes
-
Political vigilantism now an organised threat to Ghana’s elections – National Security Coordinator
59 minutes
-
Mzbel faces backlash over comments about 19-year-old man
1 hour
-
Youth Employment Agency setting up EV ‘bike’ delivery brigade
1 hour
-
Russian stadium says it won’t host Kanye West gigs
1 hour
-
EOCO, Engage Now Africa rescue 20 Burkinabè nationals from suspected trafficking network
1 hour
-
Women could take over the world in 10 to 15 years – Ahuofe Patri
1 hour