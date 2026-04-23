OSP matter should be left for the courts – Asah-Asante tells CSOs

Political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has urged that issues surrounding the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) should be allowed to run their course in the courts rather than being driven by political or public pressure.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Dr Asah-Asante said ongoing discussions about alleged interference and institutional independence must be grounded in evidence and due process.

He noted that the matter involving the Special Prosecutor is already before the courts, and for that reason, it is important to allow the judicial system to make its determination.

"So the issue is in the bosom of the courts. Let the court come out, and what the courts say, we will see whether this problem can't be fixed," he said.

His comments follow concerns raised by civil society organisations(CSOs), who argue that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not being given enough room to operate. They are urging government to back off, warning that failure to do so could have political consequences, including the loss of public support.

However, the government has rejected claims by civil society organisations that the Presidency is interfering with the work of the OSP, insisting that such assertions are unfounded and unsupported by facts.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the President has no involvement in the ongoing legal challenge concerning the OSP.

Reacting to this development, Dr. Asah-Asante said attempts to frame the issue as politically motivated should be treated with caution unless clear and verifiable evidence is presented.

“The key issue is whether the President has a hand in what is being alleged. If he does, then that is a different conversation. If he does not, then it is also a different matter. From where I sit, I do not see it. I am open to being convinced, but evidence must be provided beyond a reasonable doubt,” he stated.

Dr. Asah-Asante also weighed in on concerns raised by CSOs, particularly suggestions that public dissatisfaction over the handling of anti-corruption institutions could influence voter behaviour.

He argued that while CSOs play an important role in national discourse, voters are ultimately guided by their own assessment of issues rather than advocacy positions.

“Politics is a game of numbers. CSOs do have influence, but voters look at issues before they vote. It is not simply because an institution is speaking that people will vote along those lines,” he explained.

On broader governance concerns, he acknowledged debates around the independence of prosecutorial institutions, particularly the relationship between the Attorney General’s office and anti-corruption enforcement.

He suggested that if structural weaknesses exist, they can be addressed through reforms such as strengthening or decoupling key institutions to enhance independence and accountability.

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