Free golf training empowers underprivileged girls in Accra

A free golf training session for underprivileged girls was successfully held at the Achimota Golf Club on April 9, 2026, in a move aimed at promoting youth empowerment and inclusivity in sport.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with Dr Cynthia Forson, Director of Fairway Golf Academy, and Kous Louanges Mang, Lady Captain and Director of the Academy. It forms part of a commitment made during the Lady Captain’s Prize to provide free golf training opportunities for underprivileged girls.

Approximately 15 girls took part in the session, receiving professional coaching from instructors at the academy. The training featured a range of activities designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of golf while building confidence, discipline and teamwork.

A key highlight of the programme was a guided visit to the golf course, offering many of the girls their first experience of the sport’s playing environment.

The organisers expressed appreciation to the Achimota Golf Club for its support in hosting and facilitating the initiative.

The event also attracted coverage from Metro TV Ghana, helping to raise awareness about the importance of youth development and increasing female participation in sport.

Speaking after the event, Mang expressed satisfaction at fulfilling the commitment, stressing the need to create more opportunities for young girls to access and excel in golf.

The initiative is seen as a step forward in the development of junior golf in Ghana, as stakeholders continue efforts to nurture the next generation of female players.

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