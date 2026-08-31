Skills gap in electric vehicles presents jobs opportunity for Ghanaian youth

Ghana’s growing adoption of electric vehicles could create a new pool of jobs for young people, but only if they acquire the technical skills needed to service and maintain the emerging technology.

This was one of the key issues raised at the 12th edition of the Loud and Green X-Space, which focused on opportunities for young Ghanaians in the green economy.

Capacity Building and Education Officer at Youth Creating Change Ghana, Maltiti Mohammed, said the country’s limited capacity to repair and maintain electric vehicles should be viewed as an opportunity rather than simply a challenge for the automotive industry.

She argued that the skills gap presents an opening for young people to train in electric vehicle technology and position themselves ahead of growing demand.

“If the current industry don't have the skills to operate on electric vehicles, it means it's an opportunity for you to acquire those skills,” she said.

Ms Mohammed noted concerns within Ghana’s automotive sector that some mechanics and spare-parts dealers may not yet have the expertise required to work on electric vehicles.

However, she encouraged young people to embrace the transition by developing the skills needed to remain relevant as the technology becomes more widespread.

She urged young people to monitor emerging trends in their respective fields, identify the skills that will be required, and deliberately invest in upskilling.

The discussion also examined the environmental challenges that could emerge alongside the growth of electric mobility, particularly the disposal of used batteries.

Speakers noted that as more electric vehicles enter the Ghanaian market, the eventual management and disposal of their batteries could become a significant environmental concern.

That challenge, they said, could also create opportunities for young innovators to develop solutions around battery recycling, recovery and management.

The discussion highlighted the broader employment potential of Ghana’s transition to cleaner technologies.

Beyond electric vehicle servicing, emerging opportunities could include battery management, recycling, charging infrastructure, electrical systems and other services supporting the electric mobility ecosystem.

For young people, the message from the forum was that the transition to electric mobility should not only be viewed through the lens of environmental protection.

It could also become a source of new businesses and employment, provided Ghana develops the skills and innovation needed to support the technology.

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