Yellow Card wins 2026 TAG Fintech ADVANCE Award for Digital Assets

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian-founded fintech company Yellow Card has been named the winner of the 2026 Fintech ADVANCE Award for Digital Assets by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), recognising its contribution to innovation in the financial services industry.
The award was presented during Fintech South 2026 in Atlanta on August 18, with Yellow Card’s Chief Marketing Officer, John Colson, accepting the honour on behalf of the company.
Yellow Card emerged as the digital assets category winner alongside other companies recognised for innovation in artificial intelligence, credit and payments.
Reflecting on the recognition, Mr Colson described the award as a full-circle moment for Yellow Card, recalling that the company first attended Fintech South in 2018 as a startup. “In 2018, we came to Fintech South for the first time as a startup, and they gave us a booth. Accepting this award all these years later is a full-circle moment,” he said.
He said the recognition also reflected the growing importance of stablecoins in the global payments ecosystem. “Stablecoins are no longer a debatable alternative for payments. They are a critical tool for global businesses that need to move money and stay competitive,” Mr Colson added.
The award comes amid a period of rapid growth for Yellow Card, which was recently named to Fortune’s inaugural Crypto Innovators list and announced a $40 million strategic fundraise to scale its Global USD Accounts and expand stablecoin payment infrastructure.
The company, which supports more than 50 currencies and counts Visa and Western Union among its customers, said it remains focused on building financial infrastructure that connects businesses to global markets.
Latest Stories
-
2026 U20 WWC: Black Princesses to face Mexico in pre-tournament friendly
5 minutes
-
Ghana has the expertise for BRT, what’s missing is political will – CSIR
7 minutes
-
Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America
13 minutes
-
Family appeals for gov’t help to repatriate remains of Ghanaian woman who died in China
19 minutes
-
Political priorities, lack of continuity holding back Ghana’s public transport plans – Dr Arkhurst
24 minutes
-
Oti Regional Health Committee pushes for medical store in Worawora to support Free Primary Healthcare
27 minutes
-
We cannot keep expanding roads to address congestion – CSIR Deputy Director
28 minutes
-
UG extends admissions for selected Information and Communication Studies programmes
31 minutes
-
Norway’s King Harald dies aged 89
31 minutes
-
Newmont to reconstruct Bomaa Hospital Emergency Centre – Gideon Boako
37 minutes
-
Ghana-Malta relations: Building a partnership for the future
37 minutes
-
Gideon Boako applauds Newmont for Bomaa Hospital Emergency Centre
45 minutes
-
EPA undergoing major reset to strengthen environmental regulation – Prof. Klutse
51 minutes
-
Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei joins Real Madrid in €2m Granada deal
59 minutes
-
Agricwealth Ghana CEO Evans Kyere-Mensah to join Ohio Growth Conclave
1 hour