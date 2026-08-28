Yellow Card wins 2026 TAG Fintech ADVANCE Award for Digital Assets

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  28 August 2026 5:21am
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Ghanaian-founded fintech company Yellow Card has been named the winner of the 2026 Fintech ADVANCE Award for Digital Assets by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), recognising its contribution to innovation in the financial services industry.

The award was presented during Fintech South 2026 in Atlanta on August 18, with Yellow Card’s Chief Marketing Officer, John Colson, accepting the honour on behalf of the company.

Yellow Card emerged as the digital assets category winner alongside other companies recognised for innovation in artificial intelligence, credit and payments.

Reflecting on the recognition, Mr Colson described the award as a full-circle moment for Yellow Card, recalling that the company first attended Fintech South in 2018 as a startup. “In 2018, we came to Fintech South for the first time as a startup, and they gave us a booth. Accepting this award all these years later is a full-circle moment,” he said.

He said the recognition also reflected the growing importance of stablecoins in the global payments ecosystem. “Stablecoins are no longer a debatable alternative for payments. They are a critical tool for global businesses that need to move money and stay competitive,” Mr Colson added.

The award comes amid a period of rapid growth for Yellow Card, which was recently named to Fortune’s inaugural Crypto Innovators list and announced a $40 million strategic fundraise to scale its Global USD Accounts and expand stablecoin payment infrastructure.

The company, which supports more than 50 currencies and counts Visa and Western Union among its customers, said it remains focused on building financial infrastructure that connects businesses to global markets.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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