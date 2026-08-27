Yellow Card, Tranzmit partner to expand stablecoin-powered cross-border payments

Yellow Card, a licensed stablecoin infrastructure provider for emerging markets, has announced a partnership with Tranzmit Payment Services, a subsidiary of Tranzmit Corporation, to facilitate faster and more predictable cross-border payments.

The partnership follows Tranzmit’s integration of Yellow Card’s Payments API, beginning with the United States-to-Nigeria payment corridor.

The integration provides Tranzmit’s US operations with a direct settlement route into Nigeria through stablecoin-powered infrastructure.

According to the companies, the system will enable seamless conversion between US dollar-pegged stablecoins and local currencies, helping to reduce some of the cost, delays and uncertainty associated with traditional cross-border settlement channels.

Yellow Card CEO and Co-Founder Chris Maurice said the partnership would help modernise Tranzmit’s settlement operations in emerging markets.

“What this integration does is give Tranzmit’s operations in emerging markets a significant upgrade, replacing the friction and unpredictability of legacy settlement with something that is fast, transparent, and purpose-built for the markets their customers care about most,” he said.

Tranzmit CEO Daniel Asturias said the company was focused on using financial technology to make international money transfers simpler and more efficient.

“At Tranzmit, we’re transforming the way money moves—making transfers simpler, smarter, and more seamless through innovative fintech technology,” he said.

The partnership forms part of Yellow Card’s broader strategy to provide infrastructure for global payment companies seeking more efficient cross-border settlement solutions across emerging markets.

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