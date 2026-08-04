Yellow Card secures $40 million to accelerate global stablecoin expansion

Global stablecoin infrastructure provider Yellow Card has secured $40 million in a strategic funding round to expand its cross-border payment infrastructure and accelerate the rollout of its Global USD Accounts for businesses.

The investment round attracted backing from SC Ventures by Standard Chartered, Sony Innovation Fund, Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital and several other strategic investors, bringing Yellow Card’s total funding to more than $120 million.

The company said the new capital will be used to scale its Global USD Accounts platform, which enables businesses to hold US dollars, manage treasury operations, transact with stablecoins and send or receive payments in local currencies across more than 50 countries.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice, described the investment as a strong endorsement of the company’s mission to modernise cross-border payments through stablecoin technology.

“This investment is a vote of confidence in what we've spent years building: the infrastructure that lets global businesses move money without traditional correspondent banking. The bigger opportunity now is connecting banks themselves to stablecoin rails,” he said.

According to him, the company aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets by providing institutions with faster and more efficient ways to move money across international markets.

Chief Executive Officer of SC Ventures, Alex Manson, said the investment reflects confidence in Yellow Card’s ability to expand stablecoin adoption by building infrastructure that delivers practical solutions for businesses across Africa and beyond.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Sony Ventures-US, Austin Noronha, said the investment aligns with Sony Innovation Fund’s commitment to supporting technologies that enhance global digital payments and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Yellow Card said the funding will also strengthen its expansion into Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region while broadening its payment rails and currency coverage to support global business transactions.

The company has processed more than $10 billion in transactions and currently supports over 50 currencies across North America, Europe and Africa. It also holds licences, authorisations and registrations in 22 jurisdictions and maintains strategic partnerships with major global payment companies, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Coinbase and Western Union.

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