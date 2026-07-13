Yellow Card’s compliance excellence recognised with GRC awards nomination 

Yellow Card, the largest licensed stablecoin-based infrastructure provider operating across over 60 countries, has been nominated for several awards at the Morgan Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC) Financial Crime Awards 2026 (Africa Edition), including the "Organisational Excellence in Governance, Risk, and Compliance Award.

The Morgans GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Awards recognise individuals and organisations that are setting the benchmark for excellence in governance, risk management, compliance, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and the fight against financial crime across Africa.

The awards, which celebrate leaders who are strengthening trust, resilience, and accountability within the financial services ecosystem, were founded in 2020 and have expanded beyond Africa to Europe and other parts of the world.

“Financial crime doesn't take a day off, and neither have I. At Yellow Card, compliance sits at the heart of our operations, not on the sidelines. These nominations are proof that Africa's compliance frontier is being defended with expertise the world can trust. Vote for the standard, not just the story,” said Bright Anyanwu.

Yellow Card received a total of seven nominations across five categories. One institutional nomination in the Organisational Excellence in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) category and 6 other individual nominations for two members of the team in four categories.

Individual Recognition for Compliance Leadership

Alongside the organisational nomination, Bright Anyanwu, Senior Compliance Manager and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) for West, Central, and East Africa, has been nominated across four categories:

Emerging Talent / Rising Star in GRC & Financial Crime Prevention

GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Influencer (Africa)

Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention Leader

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Leader

In addition, Japhet Gana, Group Head, Transaction Risk and Financial Crime, has been nominated in two categories:

Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention Leader

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Leader

These nominations highlight the depth of expertise within Yellow Card’s compliance function and its leadership in navigating complex, multi-jurisdictional regulatory environments.

Building a Compliance-First Infrastructure Across Emerging Markets

Founded in 2016, Yellow Card has become one of the leaders in the industry with a growing global presence. Most recently, they were recognized on the Fortune Crypto Innovators list and also announced receiving a regulatory AML affiliation in Switzerland, unlocking the Africa-European flows.

The company maintains a rigorous and professional approach to compliance, including customer onboarding (KYC), AML/CFT controls, sanctions screening, fraud prevention, transaction monitoring (KYT), and anti-bribery and corruption measures.

Yellow Card is licensed as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) and Third-Party Payment Provider (TPPP) in South Africa; holds a CASP license in Botswana; and maintains regulatory registrations across multiple jurisdictions, including the European Union and the United States.

As a U.S.-incorporated parent company, Yellow Card is also registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN and works closely with financial intelligence units across Africa and beyond, further reinforcing its commitment to transparency, accountability, and regulatory alignment.

Voting and Awards Ceremony

Voting for the awards is now open and will close on 30 August 2026. Three nominees will be shortlisted in each category based on votes, and the shortlist will be evaluated by a panel of judges against defined criteria.

Winners will be announced at the official awards ceremony in November in Nairobi, Kenya.

Supporters, partners, and members of the public are encouraged to cast their votes and support Yellow Card and its nominees via the official voting portal: https://grcfincrimeawards.com/vote

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.